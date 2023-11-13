Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Total Revenue of $63.5 Million

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (the “company”) (Nasdaq: SALM) released its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.





Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Consolidated

Total revenue decreased 5.0% to $63.5 million from $66.9 million;

Total operating expenses increased 31.9% to $99.8 million from $75.6 million;

Operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense, debt modification costs, gains and losses on the sale or disposition of assets, impairments, depreciation expense and amortization expense (1) increased 0.2% to $61.0 million from $60.8 million;

Operating loss increased to $36.3 million from $8.8 million;

Net loss increased to $31.3 million, or $1.15 net loss per share, from $11.9 million, or $0.44 net loss per share;

EBITDA (1) decreased to $(33.1) million from $(5.7) million; and

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 9.3% to $2.5 million from $2.3 million.

Broadcast

Net broadcast revenue decreased 4.2% to $49.0 million from $51.1 million;

Station Operating Income (“SOI”) (1) decreased 31.8% to $6.8 million from $10.0 million;

Same Station (1) net broadcast revenue decreased 4.9% to $48.6 million from $51.0 million; and

Same Station SOI (1) decreased 28.2% to $7.3 million from $10.1 million.

Digital Media

Digital media revenue decreased 2.2% to $10.0 million from $10.2 million; and

Digital Media Operating Income (1) decreased 20.9% to $1.5 million from $1.9 million.

Publishing

Publishing revenue decreased 17.5% to $4.6 million from $5.5 million; and

Publishing Operating Loss (1) increased 36.6% to $1.4 million from $1.0 million.

Included in the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 are:

A $35.1 million ($26.0 million, net of tax, or $0.95 per share) impairment charge to the value of broadcast licenses in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Greenville, Little Rock, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa;

A $0.7 million ($0.5 million, net of tax, or $0.02 per share) impairment charge to the value of goodwill in Townhall and Salem Author Services;

A $0.5 million ($0.3 million, net of tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) net gain on the disposition of asset relates primarily to the $0.4 million pre-tax gain on the sale of radio stations in Seattle, Washington; and

A $0.1 million non-cash compensation charge ($0.1 million, net of tax) related to the expense of stock options.

Included in the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are:

A $7.7 million ($5.7 million, net of tax, or $0.21 per share) impairment charge to the value of broadcast licenses in Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Greenville, Honolulu, Little Rock, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, and San Francisco;

A $0.2 million ($0.1 million, net of tax) loss on the disposal of assets;

A $3.8 million ($2.8 million, net of tax, or $0.10 per share) legal settlement expense; and

A $0.1 million non-cash compensation charge related to the expensing of stock options.

Per share numbers are calculated based on 27,216,787 diluted weighted average shares for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Year to Date 2023 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Consolidated

Total revenue decreased 2.7% to $192.8 million from $198.2 million;

Total operating expenses increased 21.9% to $237.3 million from $194.6 million;

Operating expenses, excluding gains or losses on the disposition of assets, stock-based compensation expense, debt modification costs, changes in the estimated fair value of contingent earn-out consideration , impairments, depreciation expense and amortization expense (1) increased 5.4% to $186.2 million from $176.6 million;

impairments, depreciation expense and amortization expense (1) increased 5.4% to $186.2 million from $176.6 million; The company had an operating loss of $44.6 million as compared to operating income of $3.5 million;

The company recognized $4.0 million in film distribution income from an unconsolidated equity investment in the nine months ended September 30, 2022;

Net loss increased to $43.5 million, or $1.60 net loss per share, from $1.0 million, or $0.04 net loss per share;

EBITDA (1) decreased to $(34.3) million from $17.0 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 68.4% to $6.6 million from $20.8 million.

Broadcast

Net broadcast revenue decreased 3.3% to $147.0 million from $152.0 million;

SOI (1) decreased 40.7% to $18.5 million from $31.2 million;

Same station (1) net broadcast revenue decreased 3.8% to $146.1 million from $151.8 million; and

Same station SOI (1) decreased 35.9% to $20.1 million from $31.3 million.

Digital media

Digital media revenue increased 0.1% to $31.3 million; and

Digital media operating income (1) decreased 22.4% to $4.8 million from $6.2 million.

Publishing

Publishing revenue decreased 2.7% to $14.4 million from $14.8 million; and

Publishing Operating Loss (1) increased 81.3% to $2.9 million from $1.6 million.

Included in the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are:

A $38.4 million ($28.4 million, net of tax, or $1.04 per share) impairment charge to the value of broadcast licenses in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Greenville, Little Rock, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa;

A $2.6 million ($1.9 million, net of tax, or $0.07 per share) impairment charge to the value of goodwill in Townhall and Salem Author Services;

A $0.1 million loss on the early retirement of long-term debt associated with the 2024 Notes;

A $0.3 million ($0.2 million, net of tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) net gain on the disposition of assets reflects a $3.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the economic interests in the leases at our Greenville, South Carolina to a related party and a $0.4 million estimated pre-tax gain on the sale of radio station KNTS-AM and KLFE-FM in Seattle, Washington that was offset by a $3.3 million estimated pre-tax loss on the pending sale of radio station KSAC-FM in Sacramento, California and $0.1 million of net losses from various fixed asset disposals; and

A $0.3 million ($0.2 million, net of tax, or $0.01 per share) non-cash compensation charge related to the expense of stock options.

Included in the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are:

A $11.7 million ($8.6 million, net of tax, or $0.32 per share) impairment charge to the value of broadcast licenses in Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Greenville, Honolulu, Little Rock, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento and San Francisco;

A $8.5 million ($6.3 million, net of tax, or $0.23 per diluted share) net gain on the disposition of assets related primarily to the $6.5 million pre-tax gain on the sale of land used in the company’s Denver, Colorado broadcast operations, the $1.8 million pre-tax gain on sale of land used in the company’s Phoenix, Arizona broadcast operations, and $0.5 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the company’s radio stations in Louisville, Kentucky offset by various fixed asset disposals;

A $4.8 million ($3.5 million, net of tax, or $0.13 per share) legal settlement expense;

A $0.1 million ($0.1 million, net of tax) goodwill impairment charge;

A $0.2 million ($0.2 million, net of tax, or $0.01 per share) charge for debt modification costs; and

A $0.2 million ($0.2 million, net of tax, or $0.01 per share) non-cash compensation charge related to the expensing of stock options.

Per share numbers are calculated based on 27,216,787 diluted weighted average shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 27,202,983 diluted weighted average shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $159.4 million outstanding on the 7.125% senior secured notes due 2028 (“2028 Notes”) and $20.5 million outstanding on the ABL facility.

Acquisitions and Divestitures

The following transactions were completed since July 1, 2023:

On November 6, 2023 the company sold radio stations WGTK-FM, WRTH-FM and WLTE-FM in Greenville, South Carolina for $6.8 million.

On July 21, 2023 the company sold radio station KNTS-AM in Seattle, Washington for $0.2 million.

On July 13, 2023 the company sold radio station KLFE-AM in Seattle, Washington for $0.5 million. Radio station KLFE-AM was being programmed under a Time Brokerage Agreement (“TBA”) as of August 1, 2022.

Pending transactions:

On October 17, 2023 the company entered into an agreement to sell land in Sarasota, Florida for $9.5 million. The closing is conditional upon getting the property rezoned, and the company expects to close the sale in late 2024.

On September 29, 2023 the company entered into an agreement to sell Salem Church Products for $30.0 million. At closing the company will receive $22.5 million in cash and a promissory note of $7.5 million. The principal shall be due and payable in three installments in the amount of $2.5 million starting the one-year anniversary of the closing date in 2024 through 2026. When the transaction closes, the parties will also enter into a $10.0 million multi-year agreement for the company to advertise Gloo platform’s products and services across its radio and digital platform. The company expects to close the sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

On September 1, 2023 the company entered into an agreement to sell radio station WTWD-AM and an translator in Tampa, Florida for $0.7 million subject to approval of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”). The company expects to close the sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

On June 29, 2023 the company entered into an agreement to sell radio station KSAC-FM in Sacramento, California for $1.0 million subject to approval of the FCC. Radio station KSAC-FM started being programmed under a TBA on August 1, 2023. The company expects to close the sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a teleconference to discuss its results on November 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (888) 770-7291, and then ask to be joined into the Salem Media Group Third Quarter 2023 call or listen via the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available through November 27, 2023 and can be heard by dialing (800) 770-2030, passcode 2413416 or on the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company is projecting total revenue to decline between 6% and 8% from the fourth quarter 2022 total revenue of $68.8 million. This guidance assumes the closing of the pending sale of Salem Church Products in the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the 2022 political revenue and the financial results from the pending asset sale, the company would project total revenue to decline between 2% and 4%. The company is also projecting operating expenses before gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement, changes in the estimated fair value of contingent earn-out consideration, impairments, depreciation expense and amortization expense (“Recurring Operating Expenses”) to be between flat and a decrease 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 Recurring Operating Expenses of $61.6 million. Excluding the impact of the pending asset sale, expenses are projected to be between an increase of 1% and a decrease of 2%.

A reconciliation of Recurring Operating Expenses (a non-GAAP measure) to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the potential high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure, in particular, the change in the estimated fair value of earn-out consideration, impairments and gains or losses from the disposition of fixed assets. The company expects the variability of the above charges may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

About Salem Media Group, Inc.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability of the company to close and integrate announced transactions, market acceptance of the company’s radio station formats, competition from new technologies, inflation and other adverse economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

(1) Regulation G Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures defined below in communications with investors, analysts, rating agencies, banks and others to assist such parties in understanding the impact of various items on its financial statements. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial results, develop budgets, manage expenditures and as a measure of performance under compensation programs. The company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the most directly comparable financial measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. Regulation G defines and prescribes the conditions under which certain non-GAAP financial information may be presented in this earnings release. The company closely monitors EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Station Operating Income (“SOI”), Same Station net broadcast revenue, Same Station broadcast operating expenses, Same Station Operating Income, Digital Media Operating Income, Publishing Operating Loss, and operating expenses excluding gains or losses on the disposition of assets, stock-based compensation, changes in the estimated fair value of contingent earn-out consideration, impairments, depreciation and amortization, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its core operating results, and thus, are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of its financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide management and investors a more complete understanding of its underlying operational results, trends and performance. The company defines Station Operating Income (“SOI”) as net broadcast revenue minus broadcast operating expenses. The company defines Digital Media Operating Income as net Digital Media Revenue minus Digital Media Operating Expenses. The company defines Publishing Operating Loss as net Publishing Revenue minus Publishing Operating Expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before gains or losses on the disposition of assets, before debt modification costs, before changes in the estimated fair value of contingent earn-out consideration, before impairments, before net miscellaneous income and expenses, before (gain) loss on early retirement of long-term debt and before non-cash compensation expense. SOI, Digital Media Operating Income, Publishing Operating Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by the broadcast and media industry as important measures of performance and are used by investors and analysts who report on the industry to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasters. SOI, Digital Media Operating Income, Publishing Operating Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to its results of operations and financial condition presented in accordance with GAAP. The company’s definitions of SOI, Digital Media Operating Income, Publishing Operating Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company defines Same Station net broadcast revenue as broadcast revenue from its radio stations and networks that the company owns or operates in the same format on the first and last day of each quarter, as well as the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The company defines Same Station broadcast operating expenses as broadcast operating expenses from its radio stations and networks that the company owns or operates in the same format on the first and last day of each quarter, as well as the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The company defines Same Station SOI as Same Station net broadcast revenue less Same Station broadcast operating expenses. Same Station operating results include those stations that the company owns or operates in the same format on the first and last day of each quarter, as well as the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Same Station operating results for a full calendar year are calculated as the sum of the Same Station operating results for each of the four quarters of that year. The company uses Same Station operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure, both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community, and in its internal evaluations and management of the business. The company believes that Same Station operating results provide a meaningful comparison of period over period performance of its core broadcast operations as this measure excludes the impact of new stations, the impact of stations the company no longer owns or operates, and the impact of stations operating under a new programming format. The company’s presentation of Same Station operating results is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The company’s definition of Same Station operating results is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For all non-GAAP financial measures, investors should consider the limitations associated with these metrics, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another. The Supplemental Information tables that follow the condensed consolidated financial statements provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures that the company uses in this earnings release to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance, develop budgets, manage expenditures, and determine employee compensation. The company’s presentation of this additional information is not to be considered as a substitute for or superior to the directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP.

Salem Media Group, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (Unaudited) Net broadcast revenue $ 51,136 $ 48,966 $ 152,020 $ 146,986 Net digital media revenue 10,189 9,965 31,293 31,335 Net publishing revenue 5,537 4,566 14,840 14,439 Total revenue 66,862 63,497 198,153 192,760 Operating expenses: Broadcast operating expenses 41,178 42,171 120,837 128,498 Legal settlement 3,825 — 4,776 — Digital media operating expenses 8,333 8,496 25,079 26,516 Publishing operating expenses 6,542 5,939 16,441 17,341 Unallocated corporate expenses 4,840 4,514 14,431 14,165 Debt modification costs 2 — 250 — Depreciation and amortization 3,034 3,377 9,500 10,291 Change in the estimated fair value of contingent earn-out consideration — (100 ) (5 ) (102 ) Impairment of indefinite-lived long-term assets other than goodwill 7,725 35,113 11,660 38,376 Impairment of goodwill — 733 127 2,580 Net (gain) loss on the disposition of assets 167 (456 ) (8,461 ) (334 ) Total operating expenses 75,646 99,787 194,635 237,331 Operating income (loss) (8,784 ) (36,290 ) 3,518 (44,571 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 17 14 166 40 Interest expense (3,142 ) (3,626 ) (9,925 ) (10,596 ) Gain (loss) on early retirement of long-term debt — — (18 ) (60 ) Earnings (loss) from equity method investment 102 7 4,015 (4 ) Net miscellaneous income and (expenses) (19 ) (184 ) (19 ) 27 Net loss before income taxes (11,826 ) (40,079 ) (2,263 ) (55,164 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 59 (8,782 ) (1,234 ) (11,619 ) Net loss $ (11,885 ) $ (31,297 ) $ (1,029 ) $ (43,545 ) Basic loss per share Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.44 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.60 ) Diluted loss per share Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.44 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.60 ) Basic weighted average Class A and Class B common stock shares outstanding 27,216,787 27,216,787 27,202,983 27,216,787 Diluted weighted average Class A and Class B common stock shares outstanding 27,216,787 27,216,787 27,202,983 27,216,787

Salem Media Group, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ — $ — Accounts receivable, net 30,756 29,558 Other current assets 14,301 24,237 Property and equipment, net 81,296 80,077 Operating and financing lease right-of-use assets 43,734 45,179 Intangible assets, net 330,008 287,234 Deferred financing costs 681 77 Other assets 4,346 4,938 Total assets $ 505,122 $ 471,300 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 64,610 $ 81,430 Long-term debt 150,367 152,611 Operating and financing lease liabilities, less current portion 42,445 42,846 Deferred income taxes 66,732 55,077 Other liabilities 5,611 7,184 Stockholders’ Equity 175,357 132,152 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 505,122 $ 471,300

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (in thousands, except share and per share data) Class A Class B Common Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Treasury Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Stock Total Stockholders’ equity, December 31, 2021 23,922,974 $ 232 5,553,696 $ 56 $ 248,438 $ (36,509 ) $ (34,006 ) $ 178,211 Stock-based compensation — — — — 106 — — 106 Options exercised 40,913 — — — 94 — — 94 Lapse of restricted shares 14,854 — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — 1,739 — 1,739 Stockholders’ equity, March 31, 2022 23,978,741 $ 232 5,553,696 $ 56 $ 248,638 $ (34,770 ) $ (34,006 ) $ 180,150 Stock-based compensation — — — — 68 — — 68 Net income — — — — — 9,117 — 9,117 Stockholders’ equity, June 30, 2022 23,978,741 $ 232 5,553,696 $ 56 $ 248,706 $ (25,653 ) $ (34,006 ) $ 189,335 Stock-based compensation — — — — 54 — — 54 Options exercised 2,000 — — — 4 — — 4 Net loss — — — — — (11,885 ) — (11,885 ) Stockholders’ equity, September 30, 2022 23,980,741 $ 232 5,553,696 $ 56 $ 248,764 $ (37,538 ) $ (34,006 ) $ 177,508

