Salem Media Group Announces Partnership with Just The News

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today a new partnership between the Salem Podcast Network and Just The News to place the podcasts of John Solomon, Victor Davis Hanson, and Bauer and Rose on the SPN Platform. The agreement will allow Salem to market and sell the podcasts to its array of advertisers and provide additional promotional support.









The Salem Podcast Network has grown to become the 11th largest network on the Triton Digital national rankings, featuring such programs as Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, and Trish Regan. “John Solomon and his team are a perfect fit for Salem and will provide an additional layer of news credibility to the stories he covers,” said Salem Senior VP Phil Boyce. “When you add Victor Davis Hanson’s podcasts, and those of Bauer and Rose, it makes the partnership complete.”

Solomon currently hosts seven podcasts a week dealing with many of the breaking news stories he covers on his website. In addition, Hanson hosts four podcasts a week, dealing with many of the culture war issues facing the country. Bauer and Rose host one podcast a week, so this adds an additional 12 weekly podcasts to the SPN platform.

“Salem Podcast Network has amassed one of the most formidable audiences and lineups in the industry,” said Solomon. “We are excited to be joining the team and introducing our news and analysis to a whole new audience.”

The Salem Podcast Network is one of Salem’s fastest growing business entities, providing podcasters with advertising, promotional support, and social media infrastructure. Podcasting in general is one of the fastest growing outlets for spoken word content, now reaching 14 million listeners a day, and Salem is a leader in the breaking news categories.

