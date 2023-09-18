Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Dr. Joseph Casciani on the Senior Resource Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Living to 100 Club on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. Host Dr. Joseph Casciani is joined in each episode of Living to 100 Club by experts on everything from nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits to modern medicine and medical advancements. The Living to 100 Club podcast is an invaluable resource for those planning for their golden years. It answers key questions that many seniors ponder, such as the importance of adaptation and resilience and practical steps to age successfully. Dr. Joseph Casciani also explores the latest products, services, and approaches that can enhance longevity.









Dr. Casciani says, “Psychologically, healthy aging is all about mindset, attitude, and outlook. I want my listeners to keep moving forward, no matter what gets in the way.” The Living to 100 Club podcast helps listeners do just that by celebrating the journey of aging.

On his recent partnership with SeniorResource.com, Dr. Casciani says, “I have been very pleased with my addition to the podcast collection on SeniorResource.com…And, the array of services and content that is also available on the Senior Resource website is a big plus for those hungry for more.”

Dr. Casciani continues, “In the future, I hope to expand my audience to reach those listeners who do not regularly tune in to these conversations. And I hope to provide the inspiration and education about aging well that may increase their engagement and connections with their family and community.”

Living to 100 Club joins Eagle Financial Publications’ established lineup of retirement and investment websites and products including RetirementWatch.com, StockInvestor.com, and DividendInvestor.com.

ABOUT DR. JOSEPH CASCIANI

Dr. Joseph Casciani has a decades-long history in long-term care as a psychologist and manager of mental health practices. He was awarded the first contracts from the California Department of Aging in 1982 to develop mental health training for the state’s nursing homes. For 16 years, he was the clinical lead for a large mental health practice where he oversaw mental health programs to patients in hundreds of nursing homes, in eight states.

He is the past President of Psychologists in Long-Term Care, and a former Board Member of a national consortium of geropsychology training programs. In addition, he is the author of the Handbook of Health and Behavior, along with an online program on reducing anti-psychotic medication in nursing homes, and other publications.

Formerly, he managed psychology group practices for nursing homes and is now a consultant, public speaker, and trainer. Concept Healthcare (also known as CoHealth) was his multi-state practice, named to emphasize the importance of behavioral health concepts in the care of older adults.

In 2018, he extended his professional interest in aging into a new venture, the Living to 100 Club. The website www.Livingto100.Club offers a collection of articles and resources on successful aging. He also hosts a weekly podcast, where guests from a range of professions in health care, law, gerontology, and related fields share their expertise, recommendations, and positive views about aging every week.

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community. Learn more about Senior Resource at www.seniorresource.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

