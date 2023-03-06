Salem Media Group Announces Acquisition of George Gilder’s Line of Investment Products

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it has acquired George Gilder’s investment newsletters Gilder’s Technology Report, Gilder’s Technology Report PRO, Gilder’s Moonshots, Gilder’s Private Reserve and Gilder’s Guideposts. It also launched a new website for George Gilder, www.GilderReport.com.





Adding George Gilder and his team of experts (Richard Vigilante, Steve Waite and John Schroeter) to Eagle Financial Publications’ portfolio of investment newsletters and trading services adds more depth to an already powerful mix of products. Eagle currently publishes products and services written by investment experts Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Bryan Perry, Jim Woods and Jon Johnson. Eagle also has several financial and retirement websites: www.StockInvestor.com, www.DividendInvestor.com and www.SeniorResource.com.

Roger Michalski, Vice President and Publisher of Eagle, said, “I am thrilled and honored to add George Gilder and his services to our mix of products. I have followed George’s work for years and there is nobody better than him in identifying the technological trends that change the way we live… and how to profit from the companies leading the way.”

ABOUT GEORGE GILDER:

George Gilder is an established investor, writer and economist with an uncanny ability to foresee how new breakthroughs will play out, years in advance. He’s written over 20 books, many of them bestsellers, including titles such as Wealth and Poverty and Life After Google. George pioneered the formulation of supply-side economics when he served as Chairman of the Lehrman Institute’s Economic Roundtable, as Program Director for the Manhattan Institute, and as a frequent contributor to A.B. Laffer’s economic reports and the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal.

Throughout his career, he’s been profiled in People, Wired, Forbes, Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Harvard Business Review, the American Spectator, and more.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

