Salem Media Announces New Podcast with Ben Taatjes and Jerrid Sebesta on the Senior Resource Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Retire Repurposed on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. Retire Repurposed challenges the notion that retirement is simply an end to one’s working life. Instead, it’s an opportunity to repurpose one’s skills, passions, and experiences in a way that can impact the world in a meaningful way.









According to hosts, Ben Taatjes and Jerrid Sebesta, “The two most dangerous years of a person’s life are the year they were born and the year they retire.” That’s why Retire Repurposed aims to provide practical advice and inspiration to help listeners navigate this important life transition.

Retire Repurposed joins Eagle Financial Publications’ established lineup of retirement and investment websites and products including RetirementWatch.com, StockInvestor.com, and DividendInvestor.com.

ABOUT BEN TAATJES

Ben has been in the financial services industry for nearly two decades. He has worked alongside thousands of families and individuals while owning and operating Taatjes Financial Group, a retirement planning firm in west-central Minnesota. While Ben loves to work with retirees, his passion extends far beyond the numbers. This passion led to the publishing of his first book, Repurposed: The Untold Story of Retirement in America in 2017 as well as co-founding Retire Repurposed in 2019.

ABOUT JERRID SEBESTA

After spending 12 years as a TV meteorologist, Jerrid changed careers and moved into the financial services industry in 2014. Jerrid has a heart for teaching and continues to utilize his broadcasting background to inspire people to live with more purpose, impact, and freedom. Jerrid is a co-founder of Retire Repurposed and the Director of Business Development for Taatjes Financial Group.

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community. Learn more about Senior Resource at www.seniorresource.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

