Salem Media Announces New Kids Podcast with Rachael Groll of Hearing Jesus on the LifeAudio Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Hearing Jesus for Kids on Salem-owned LifeAudio Podcast Network. The Hearing Jesus for Kids podcast is a daily audio program designed to help kids explore the fascinating stories of the Bible and apply the lessons they learn to their everyday lives. Following the success of the Hearing Jesus podcast, which consistently ranks in the top 200 charts on Apple Podcasts for Religion & Spirituality, host Rachael Groll has expanded her creativity and knowledge to reach the next generation of Christians with this new companion show.









“Sometimes people think that the Bible is just for adults, but God actually really wants kids to know about Him,” Rachael Groll said. “On this podcast, we are going to learn all about God’s big story and how he shows Himself to us through the Bible.”

The pilot episode, available on all podcast platforms, uncovers hidden stories of brave heroes, epic battles, and amazing miracles that set the stage for the arrival of Jesus.

ABOUT RACHAEL GROLL:

Rachael Groll is the host of the Hearing Jesus podcast, one of Apple Podcasts’ most successful shows. As a pastor, missionary and author, her greatest calling in life is to help women learn how to hear the Lord more clearly in their lives. Rachael has served both locally and globally, focusing on evangelism and discipleship, and counts it a privilege to share God’s Word on the podcast every week. Rachael has her undergraduate degree in Ministerial Leadership from Southeastern University and received her MA in Bible Exposition at Biola University in May. Rachael is the author of She Hears: Learning to Listen to Jesus as well as numerous other titles. She and her husband, Tim, live in rural Pennsylvania and have three beautiful daughters. Find more from Rachael at her website, shehears.org.

ABOUT LIFEAUDIO PODCAST NETWORK:

For more than 20 years, Salem Web Network has delivered inspirational Christian content all over the world through some of the most recognizable brands in Christian media. Now, with LifeAudio Podcast Network, we are proud to offer a suite of captivating and original new audio content from trusted pastors, authors, and ministry leaders. Home to top-charting shows like Your Daily Prayer, Abide Bible Sleep Meditation and The Becket Cook Show, LifeAudio is proud to bring entertaining, life-changing, and family-friendly podcasts for the engaged, evangelical Christian audience. Learn more about us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

