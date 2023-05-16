Saifr™ Introduces Risk Interpretation and Suggested Language AI Models to Accelerate Compliant Content Creation

Marketing teams can now create compliant content faster

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saifr™, an AI-focused regulatory technology (RegTech) provider that assists financial institutions with the creation, review, and approval of communications to help mitigate brand, regulatory, and reputational risk, today announced the addition of its risk interpretation and suggested language capabilities.

Saifr’s natural language processing (NLP) models “read” content and flag potential compliance risks in text and images. Risks are flagged as promissory, misleading, exaggerated, unwarranted or not fair and balanced.

The risk interpretation model then explains in detail why the text was flagged. The suggested language function provides alternative text that is more compliant. The content creator can accept the suggested text or create a viable alternative.

“We are taking RegTech AI one step further by implementing risk interpretation and suggested language models. Understanding the ‘why’ behind flagged text enables content creators to seamlessly address risks early in the process, and suggested language helps them submit cleaner copy for quick approvals,” said Vall Herard, Co-Founder and CEO of Saifr. “The technology in our compliance tools shows what can be possible when AI is harnessed purposefully.”

With Saifr, marketing teams can proactively make changes before a first compliance review, thus reducing the number of handoffs and accelerating time to market.

Recently, Saifr announced improved access to its robust analytics through SaifrScan® Add-ins. Users can now access the AI compliance scans within their existing suite of business apps, such as Microsoft 365. The add-ins deliver the same scan speed and accuracy as when users work directly in the SaifrReview® application.

To learn more about Saifr’s new risk interpretation and suggested language features, please visit the website: Saifr.ai.

About Saifr™

Saifr™, a RegTech incubated by Fidelity Labs, streamlines and enriches the content creation and review process to help mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk. Saifr leverages its unique access to millions of documents representing more than 15 years of work by thousands of marketing and compliance experts in various lines of business to create deep-learning AI models. Saifr’s AI streamlines content creation, approval, and filing to help make these processes easier, faster, less expensive, and more accurate.

Learn more at https://www.saifr.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments’ in-house software incubator and digital studio. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of new businesses and is constantly prototyping concepts for Fidelity’s next new ventures. Learn more at https://labs.fidelity.com.

Contacts

Media:

Jamie Kemp



Caliber Corporate Advisers



saifr@calibercorporateadvisers.com