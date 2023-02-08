SafeGuard Cyber Launches Illuminate Partner Program for MSSPs

New Channel Program Equips MSSPs with NLU-Powered, Patented Social Engineering Detection Technology Platform to Secure Cloud Communications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SafeGuard Cyber, the most comprehensive integrated cloud communications security and compliance platform, today launched its Illuminate Partner Program for managed security services providers (MSSPs). The new program will provide partners with industry-leading security and compliance technology, training, tiered MSSP pricing, and support to protect customers against cybersecurity threats and compliance risks across the modern cloud workplace. SafeGuard Cyber welcomes partners, BlueAlly and XO Cyber, to the program and names John McCabe as vice president of WW Channel Sales to lead strategy and execution.

Today, more than 45% of business communication occurs outside of email, leaving unsuspecting enterprises vulnerable to social engineering, email phishing, business email compromise (BEC), data loss, account takeovers, and insider threat attacks. Powered by Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and patented Social Engineering Detection technologies, the SafeGuard Cyber platform reduces time-to-discovery and resolution of social engineering and language-based attacks in over 50 languages.

The Illuminate Partner Program helps value-added resellers (VARS) and MSSPs enable security and compliance for all business communications to their customers. Through a combination of unified visibility, contextual analysis, and multi-channel investigations and detections, SafeGuard Cyber mitigates risks in email, mobile and web messaging apps, collaboration apps, and social media.

“SafeGuard Cyber is like no other cloud communications security platform on the market; competing tools lack the sophistication to successfully detect social engineering, business email compromise, and insider threat attacks. Simply using security tools that analyze meta data is no longer enough as threat actors are using more sophisticated TTPs to infiltrate our customers,” said Jonathan Berger, BlueAlly CMO. “SafeGuard Cyber’s contextual analysis provides the event correlation and detections needed to align with our customer’s key business initiatives. SafeGuard is exactly the kind of partner we need to solidify the trust of our customers.”

Former vice president of Global Partner Sales at ThirdPartyTrust, John McCabe, has been appointed to lead SafeGuard Cyber’s Illuminate Partner Program. McCabe, who recently joined SafeGuard Cyber as vice president of WW Channel Sales, was instrumental in developing a 100% Channel Sales strategy at ThirdPartyTrust; he was also a key member of the executive team involved in the company being acquired by Bitsight in 2022.

“Partners of the program can provide proof of value to customers in as little as two weeks with a Business Communication Risk Report that relies on SafeGuard Cyber’s easy to deploy platform to connect with over 30 cloud applications,” said John McCabe, vice president of WW Channel Sales, SafeGuard Cyber. “The Illuminate Partner Program is designed to drive profitability and predictability by prioritizing the channel for resale, services, and support to address Business Communication Compromise.”

