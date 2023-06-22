SaaS Industry Leader Steve Rowland to Join Klaviyo as President

Seasoned Go-To-Market Executive to Help Lead Klaviyo’s Next Growth Chapter

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform that drives revenue growth for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Steve Rowland will join the company as President, effective July 3, 2023. Reporting to Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Bialecki, Rowland will lead Klaviyo’s marketing, partnerships, sales and customer success & support initiatives.

Rowland brings 25 years of experience in high-growth technology organizations across the globe. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), where he was responsible for driving revenue growth streams. Prior to Okta, Rowland was the Vice President of Americas Sales at Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and served as President at DataStax, leading all go-to-market functions. Rowland has also served as Senior Vice President of worldwide Sales at Apigee; Vice President of Field Operations for the Americas and Asia Pacific at Blue Coat Systems; and Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Workbrain Corporation. Rowland earned a B.S. in Engineering from Texas A&M University.

“Steve brings decades of go-to-market experience driving revenue at high-growth SaaS companies, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team of Klaviyos,” said Andrew Bialecki, Co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “His decision to join Klaviyo is a testament to the strength of our platform, the culture we’ve cultivated, and our relentless pursuit of delighting our customers.”

“Klaviyo has created a vertically integrated platform that is fast, comprehensive, and drives meaningful growth for businesses,” said Rowland. “In addition to being an important player in the ecommerce space, Klaviyo is having early success as it expands into new verticals. I’m honored and excited to be joining such an impressive team and culture, and I can’t wait to get started.”

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is an intelligent marketing automation platform that makes it easy for businesses to centralize and use every piece of their customer data. With Klaviyo, businesses can combine customer data with more than 300 integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative businesses like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Citizen Watches, and more than 110,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

