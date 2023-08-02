Russell Sherman Named Podcast Host of the Year by Ragan & PR Daily

Press Profiles Continues to Bring Top Guests, New Listeners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prosek Partners, a leading integrated marketing and communications firm, today announced that Russell Sherman, partner and host of the Press Profiles podcast, has been named “Podcast Host of the Year” by Ragan & PR Daily. The Communicator of the Year Awards recognize the industry’s best individual communications practitioners and teams from the past year.

“I really appreciate the honor,” said Sherman. “We have tried to create fun and interesting conversations that at the end of the day also help increase understanding between communicators, executives and the media. I am so glad that people find it enjoyable and valuable. This has been a team effort from the start. I am very grateful to all of my colleagues at Prosek who have helped make Press Profiles a success.”

Currently in its second season, Press Profiles has hosted guests from top news organizations including ABC News, Bloomberg, Fortune, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and many others. The podcast aims the spotlight on the individuals creating the news. Leveraging his own rolodex of high-profile anchors, editors and reporters, coupled with his expertise on the other side of the camera as a tenured anchor and reporter, Sherman conducts a relaxed and fun exchange that brings out the best in each journalist as they share their most interesting stories, memories and insights from their careers.

“Press Profiles is a terrific and highly engaging podcast,” said Jonathan Freedman, Head of Marketing and Communications at Jefferies. “Russell gets wonderful insights and details from journalists – it’s like having lunch with them without leaving your desk!”

The podcast has been successful in many ways: PR professionals get a behind-the-scenes look at the journalists that they’re interacting with every day (making Press Profiles the “Ultimate Briefing Book”), corporate executives gain insight that helps prepare them for interviews, and journalists and journalism students learn best practices from their peers.

“Press Profiles has really become the ‘it’ podcast in our community,” said Maneet Ahuja, Founder of Iconoclast, an Editor-at-Large at Forbes, and a recent guest on Press Profiles.

Sherman has helped lead Prosek Partners for the past 13 years. Previously he served as head of corporate public relations at Bear Stearns. He began his career as a television reporter covering sports, news and politics at NY 1 News.

On Press Profiles, host Russell Sherman sits down with some of the most influential journalists in business news to hear their backstories, memorable moments, and latest perspectives on the news today. The show’s guests are used to asking the questions, but on Press Profiles, Sherman “turns the tables” on them and gets a behind-the-scenes look at how the news gets made. For more information, and to listen and subscribe to Press Profiles, visit www.pressprofilespodcast.com, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Prosek Partners builds – and protects – the top brands in business. We are a certified Woman-Owned Business and among the largest independent, integrated communications and marketing firms globally. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, Prosek delivers business impact through an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Services include media relations, thought leadership, social and digital media, public affairs, investor relations, financial communications, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, content creation, conference support, publishing, media training and more. Prosek’s strategic branding and integrated marketing arm – Prophecy by Prosek – offers brand strategy, award-winning design, digital and advertising capabilities. Prosek has been named PRovoke’s “Global and North American Corporate/Financial Agency of the Year” and a top-five global M&A and shareholder activism agency. For more information, please visit www.prosek.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

