Rush Street Gaming Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System to include Rivers Casino Portsmouth

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Gaming announced the selection of Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS® casino management system for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a new world-class destination in Portsmouth, Va. Set to become the state’s first permanent casino when it opens on January 15, 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the fifth location in Rush Street’s portfolio to launch SYNKROS. Konami’s award-winning casino management system will deliver seamless rewards, offers, communications, and more across Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s 1,448 gaming machines, 57 table games, poker room, sportsbook, restaurant offering, retail environment, entertainment venues, and more.

“Built from the ground up as a state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment complex, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is fully equipped for real-time, personalized rewards and loyalty engagement, powered through SYNKROS. It equips the property to achieve its immediate and long-term technology goals, while ensuring constant operational management across the casino,” said Roy Corby, general manager at Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The brand-new entertainment destination will take advantage of SYNKROS’ comprehensive marketing suite, which Rush Street Gaming uses to deliver its popular Rush Rewards program across all Rivers Casinos. Konami’s first systems installation with Rush Street Gaming began at the debut of their first property, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in 2009. Since then, the partnership has expanded to Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, and now Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

“As an organization that strives to be a leader in each of its markets, Rush Street Gaming has a reliable partner and a robust ecosystem in place with Konami’s SYNKROS,” said Tim Drehkoff, chief executive officer of Rush Street Gaming. “Looking ahead to the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in 2023, we’re fully confident in the guest experience SYNKROS helps support on the technology front.”

“Rush Street continually operates with an entrepreneurial commitment to future technology, resulting in strong expansion and leading casino development across major metropolitan markets,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the latest in a string of successful ground-up Rush Street developments that we’re honored to support with the latest SYNKROS tools and technology.”

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is a world-class destination—a $340 million local investment—currently under active construction along Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264. As part of Portsmouth’s New Entertainment District, the complex will feature a casino, a sportsbook, a hotel, event and conference venues, premier restaurants and more. Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be the latest addition to Rush Street Gaming, one of the fastest-growing casino and entertainment companies in the country. Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois; Schenectady, New York; and upcoming in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their Team Members. For more information about Rivers Casino Portsmouth, please visit riverscasino.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

