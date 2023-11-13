RTC Partners Announces Four Investments as Foundation for Powerhouse Marketing Services Platform

Brings Together High-Touch, Boutique Services Firms fama PR, Intelisent, MarketBridge and Quarry to Expand Value Creation Across Client Marketing and Sales Initiatives

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RTC Partners, a growth-focused private equity firm, today announced it has closed strategic growth investments in four industry-leading, North America-based marketing and sales services firms – fama PR, Intelisent, MarketBridge, and Quarry. Bringing these firms together establishes the foundation of an integrated and data-driven platform designed to drive value creation across a wide spectrum of client marketing and sales initiatives.





These high-impact, data-driven marketing services firms span go-to-market strategy and analytics, demand generation, public relations and marketing effectiveness measurement. Backed by RTC Partners, the platform delivers growth-focused leaders management consultancy-class capabilities with boutique-level client service to develop and execute integrated, high-performing programs that drive positive business outcomes more efficiently and effectively.

“We are solving a significant gap in the marketplace,” said Tony Brindisi, managing partner, RTC Partners. “Many growth executives are struggling to align their go-to-market plans and operating models to support rapidly changing business objectives. They need both strategic guidance and expertise in operational execution to deliver results. Most marketing firms offer one or the other – but typically not both,” continued Brindisi. “These first four firms comprise the resources, high-quality senior expertise, and reputations of excellence to deliver on the unmet strategy, execution, and analytics needs of ambitious enterprise growth leaders. We are excited about the potential this will unlock for existing and new clients.”

John Shomaker, an RTC Partners operating partner, has assumed the role of chief executive officer of the platform. According to Shomaker, “We consistently hear from growth executives at the largest and most ambitious companies that consistent and predictable growth is increasingly challenging and complex. The fragmentation of media, marketing, and sales over the past 20 years creates an imperative for growth executives to create a relevant, seamless and scalable customer experience. Addressing this challenge is the fundamental driver of our integration strategy and value proposition, that combines high-touch senior-led strategy, data-driven insights and exceptional execution across marketing and sales, anchored by a culture of collaboration and excellence.”

The combined platform currently comprises more than 220 professionals across five offices in the United States and Canada and partners with more than 150 clients worldwide, including many of the most respected market leaders across technology, financial services, and healthcare industries. The founders and principals of each firm remain in their leadership and client services roles, including Keith Watson, Matt Flanagan, and Ted Weismann from fama PR; Mark Mandell, David Lavoie, Carrie Donahue, Steve Erbentraut, and Todd Black from Intelisent; Bashar Mardam-Bey, Andy Hasselwander, Brice Chaney, Mike Kelleher, Melanie Russo, and Steven Lewis from MarketBridge; and Tony Mohr, Meredith Fuller, Mandey Moote, and Richard Hill from Quarry.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private investment firm that specializes in building middle market growth platforms. Together with management partners, RTC builds market leading companies through a combination of acquisitive and organic growth, while establishing highly professionalized corporate infrastructures that are capable of scaling organizations to the next level. The firm’s strategies focus on high-growth niches of professional, business and healthcare services industries. The RTC team has successfully completed over 70 transactions since 2017.



https://www.rtcpartners.com/

Contacts

Media: Ted Weismann, [email protected], 617-986-5009