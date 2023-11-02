RTB HOUSE recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RTB House is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on November 1, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® has designated November 1 as Certification Nation Day to honor and acknowledge companies working to create great places to work for all.





“We are excited to show appreciation for our extraordinary employees and demonstrate our commitment to creating a positive workplace,” says Bonnie DeVito, Head of Talent Acquisition US at RTB House. “We are very proud to have been recognized as a Great Place to Work alongside so many other impressive organizations.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

“Certified companies put employees first,” says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures.”

It’s important to honor all the work that goes into creating a Certified company. “Certification Nation Day is a time to honor and celebrate what makes your company great,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “Come together, unite, and elevate your company culture as you celebrate your people, your culture and your customers.”

RTB House knows that the company is only as strong as its employees. They are particularly committed to ensuring employee engagement and are always seeking out new ways to enhance the employee experience. As part of this, RTB House is committed to maintaining a flexible work environment while also maintaining its strong company culture. Most employees can work from nearly anyways but recognize the importance for connecting in person. To this end, they recently had their annual US summit which took place in Nashville TN for a week of workshops, philanthropy and fun.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

