RTB House Bolsters Executive Team With the Hire of Michael Lamb as Chief Commercial Officer

The independent global marketing technology company appoints new CCO to lead commercial operations

RTB House, a global company that provides leading-edge marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announces the appointment of Michael Lamb as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to spearhead its international commercial growth, with an emphasis on the US market.





Based in New York, Lamb will be a member of the Executive Board and will be responsible for expanding the company’s client and partner relationships and elevating its position in the marketplace. His key objective will be to establish RTB House as a global leader in open internet marketing as the industry navigates the cookieless future.

Lamb joins the business with more than 20 years of global experience having most recently been General Manager, Consumer and VP of Performance Marketing at PayPal. Prior to this, he was President at MediaMath, a long term Partner in the McKinsey Marketing and Media practices and co-founded X+1.

Michael Lamb, CCO, RTB House, comments: “I’m delighted to be joining a business that delivers real performance with real technology. RTB House were early with Deep Learning, and they are now again ahead of the market in technical preparation for the cookieless transition and broader privacy revolution. This team is building for the new reality while others are still arguing about it; every marketer should take note.”

Robert Dyczkowski, CEO, RTB House, adds: “As the programmatic ecosystem continues to advance, RTB House is leading the charge with its innovative and effective technology that delivers stronger performance for our clients and better online experiences for consumers. With Michael on board, we’ve got an exciting future ahead as we propel the business forward to become the market leader in privacy-preserving open internet advertising.”

About RTB House:

RTB House is a global company that provides marketing technologies powered by Deep Learning engines to brands and agencies worldwide. Its solutions, which can be applied to every stage of the funnel, are employed in over 3,000 active campaigns across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions. Founded in 2012, RTB House has been repeatedly recognized for its marketing innovations and has been ranked among Europe’s fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times in each of the last 5 years.

