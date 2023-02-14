RRD Recognized for Leadership in Business Practices, Human Resource Management, and Organizational Learning

RRD ranked among ‘Top 300 Impact Companies’, ‘100 Excellence Employer of China’ and ‘Excellence in Learning & Development’

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced several award wins in recognition of its sustainable business practices and human resource (HR) excellence related to its investments in the growth and development of employees.

Among the accolades received, RRD GO Creative was recognized as one of the ‘300 Top Impact Companies’ at the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards – a testament to the company’s continued efforts to create sustainable rural employment in India. RRD’s commitment to HR practices in China have also been commended for the third consecutive year with RRD awarded ‘100 Excellence Employer of China 2022’.

The 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards ranks 300 impact companies solving existential problems through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions. The 2023 list features organizations of all sizes and industries, with RRD GO Creative ranked at 137 on the list. The Impact awards are based on each company’s five-year sales growth, revenue, and impact assessment.

The ‘100 Excellence Employer of China 2022’ awards recognizes companies whose HR practices made a significant contribution to their corporate development. On top of being named one of the 100 employers, RRD Asia also ranked among the top 10 for the ‘Excellence in Learning & Development’ award, demonstrating the company’s investment in training to strengthen employee’s knowledge and empower their growth. The 2022 awards were selected from a vast number of companies and are initiated by China’s leading human resource service provider, 51job.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among other value-driven and impactful companies,” said Deb Steiner, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer at RRD. “These awards are a testament to RRD’s unwavering dedication to providing a safe and supportive work environment for our employees, while delivering outstanding products and services to our clients.”

Steiner adds, “These recognitions are reflective of the diligence of our employees. Our company values are not just words on a website, they’re lived out every day through our people, especially in support of employee career development and purpose-driven business impact.”

RRD Asia has also continued improvement efforts with regards to health and safety at its facilities, with its Humen site recently recognized for achieving two years without a recordable injury case and its Futian site notably achieving eight years without a recordable case. Its Shanghai, Chengdu, and Kunshan sites reported injury rates less than half of the company average in 2022. These achievements are the result of the collective efforts of manufacturing, human resources, sourcing and procurement, quality, and environmental health and safety teams.

