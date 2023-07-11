RRD Receives Top Score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI)

RRD recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) received a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Top-scoring businesses – scoring 80 or higher – are recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. By taking the DEI, companies can demonstrate stakeholder commitment to disability inclusion and equality, as well as broader social issues.

“At RRD, we recognize the important role people with disabilities play in a diverse and inclusive environment,” said Marsha McDermott, Director, DEI/EEO Compliance at RRD. “We strive to create a workplace in which behaviors, practices and policies promote respect, inclusion, utilization, career development, and success across all forms of diversity.”

McDermott adds, “The DEI has supported our ongoing efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. We’re thrilled to be recognized with a top score of 100 and we’ll continue to advance disability inclusion and raise the bar each year as new best practices emerge.”

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disabilities intersect with age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and religion.

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500, and 249 Fortune 1000 utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

“These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

The 2023 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non- Weighted).

To learn more about RRD’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit rrd.com/about/commitments/diversity-inclusion.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Contacts

Katie O’Rourke



Director, RRD Corporate Communications



media.info@rrd.com

312.326.7168