RRD Promotes Equitable Patient Experience with Automated Solution for Alternate Format Healthcare Documents

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced the rollout of Accessibility Hub by RRD℠, an integrated accessibility workflow solution created for the healthcare and insurance industries to streamline management of alternate format documents and support a more equitable patient experience.

With a single front-end interface, Accessibility Hub by RRD manages requests for alternate format documents (e.g., ADA Compliance, including 508c and WCAG 2.1, localization (translation), large print, braille, etc.) Requests are securely moved through their respective workflows using automation to improve speed and accuracy all the way through fulfillment. Additional features of this solution include:

SOC2+- and HIPAA-certified workflows tailored to safeguard healthcare data

Automated selection of optimal vendor based on service need

Intuitive user interface for human-centric orders

Robust API for direct procurement from client core systems

For health plans and providers alike, procuring alternate format services is essential to ensuring their members and patients have unobstructed access to the healthcare information they need. This process, however, can be highly manual, siloed, and often involves multiple vendors. Additionally, Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs will be required to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) mandate that all documents (including ANOCs) are sent to members based on the member preference. The rule is effective for the 2024 Policy Year, which begins on January 1, 2024.

“Document accessibility is not just critical for fairness and compliance, it’s also the fundamental right of every member and patient,” says Ken Gammon, SVP of RRD’s Healthcare Solutions. “To support our clients’ ability to create health equity, we engineered Accessibility Hub by RRD to deliver a document that maximizes the recipient’s ability to comprehend information and fulfills alternate format requests at a high speed while ensuring regulatory compliance.”

To learn more about Accessibility Hub by RRD, please visit: rrd.com/accessibility-hub.

ABOUT RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 22,000 clients, including 93% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

