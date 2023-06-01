RRD Launches End-to-End Creative Support to Help Build Authentic Brands and Strengthen Design Execution

Through an alignment of key capabilities and experienced talent, RRD GO Creative℠ launches Global Brand Solutions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of its Global Brand Solutions, an alignment of four refined service pillars — branding and creative, production at scale, marketing automation, and content and editorial services — under the RRD GO Creative℠ go-to-market offering.

“Brands have a myriad of communication avenues at their disposal, which can make it challenging to scale a consistent and strong brand identity in the marketplace,” said Kiran Shankar, President of RRD GO Creative. “Additionally, due to rapid adoption of new technologies, immersive experiences are taking center stage as we move towards an ‘experience internet’. RRD partners with our clients to bring end-to-end creative support to help reimagine their customer interactions and transform them into competitive differentiators.”

RRD’s Global Brand Solutions simplify and centralize the creative support brands require to communicate clearly and consistently, achieve business goals, and establish authenticity in the marketplace. The capabilities and services that form the foundation of this offering include:

Branding and creative – A global team of creative directors, designers, photographers, videographers, and production artists with an extensive background in defining brand identity and building digital, print and experiential materials that develop customer loyalty, retention, and competitive advantage

– A global team of creative directors, designers, photographers, videographers, and production artists with an extensive background in defining brand identity and building digital, print and experiential materials that develop customer loyalty, retention, and competitive advantage Creative Production – Experienced professionals who refine processes and build and manage workflows, providing an efficient, effective solution for creative production at scale

– Experienced professionals who refine processes and build and manage workflows, providing an efficient, effective solution for creative production at scale Creative automation – A custom service stack that includes a proprietary creative marketing tool engineered to streamline labor-intensive aspects of producing variable materials and customizations, support volumes of any size, and ensure accuracy while meeting all brand standards

– A custom service stack that includes a proprietary creative marketing tool engineered to streamline labor-intensive aspects of producing variable materials and customizations, support volumes of any size, and ensure accuracy while meeting all brand standards Content and editorial services – An editorial service providing access to specialized copywriters, content strategists, market analysts, and editorial project management professionals based in the U.S. and Canada

In addition to the four pillars highlighted above, Global Brand Solutions includes RRD’s proprietary remediation service, RemediAd, which leverages AI to produce accessible and compliant PDF documents and digital access at scale.

Shankar adds, “Our ecosystem of processes and resources allows RRD to be a more effective partner. From concept to completion, Global Brand Solutions provides brands a convenient gateway to creative augmentation, branding services, and access to a global creative studio network with a strong technology backbone.”

For more information about RRD GO Creative℠ and its Global Brand Solutions, please visit rrd.com/global-brand-solutions.

