RRD GO Creative Recognized as a Major Contender Among Marketing Service Providers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced that RRD GO Creative was listed as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

RRD GO Creative was positioned among leading marketing service providers, listed as a Major Contender based on its capabilities and offerings. The Everest Group Assessment aims to assist providers, enterprises, and technology vendors in understanding the current state of the marketing service provider landscape.

RRD GO Creative offers expertise in design, business communications, marketing solutions, and digital productivity solutions, with key delivery locations in the US, India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, China, and Japan. With three pillars – Global Brand Solutions, Smart Work Solutions, and Technology & Innovation Services, RRD GO Creative aims to transform the business function by providing digital services to improve customer service.

“We are thrilled to be named a Major Contender among other leading marketing service providers,” said Kiran Shankar, President, RRD GO Creative. “This recognition by Everest Group validates the success RRD GO Creative drives for clients, helping them identify their unique differentiator and turn it into a competitive advantage within the marketplace.”

Shankar adds, “Amidst technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and economic impacts on market conditions, the marketing landscape has recently witnessed significant transformation. Our GO Creative team has not only been able to adapt to these conditions, but thrive in the evolving landscape, implementing new and innovative technologies and platforms to improve client experiences.”

In 2022, RRD GO Creative launched an editorial solutions service, Helium by RRD, to provide industry-specific content and editorial solutions for clients who faced challenges finding qualified writers, managing overhead costs, securing service model flexibility, and achieving brand consistency. Helium provides access to specialized copywriting, content strategy, and project management professionals that focus on: branding, advertising, marketing, eCommerce, thought leadership, and business communication. With Helium, brands can tap into the strong relationships RRD’s developed with experienced North American-based content creators and gain the expertise, execution, and scale their current editorial efforts are missing.

The Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® evaluation provides a comparative assessment of leading marketing service providers across all industries and geographies. To determine the rankings, Everest Group reviews the marketing services’ competitive landscape and analyzes providers’ key strengths and limitations. Evaluation dimensions include market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.rrd.com.

