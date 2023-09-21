RRD Expands Upon Past Environmental Performance with 10-Year Roadmap to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25%

As reported to the 2023 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), RRD’s absolute GHG emissions reduction target of 25% is a total reduction of over 43,000 metric tons of CO2e.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has officially announced its commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% over the next 10 years. This initiative is inclusive of the company’s U.S. and Mexico manufacturing locations, which account for the largest portion of its worldwide footprint. The target builds upon RRD’s past U.S. performance of GHG reductions of approximately 17% from 2018 to 2022.

The reduction target — a total reduction of over 43,000 metric tons of CO2e — has been reported via the 2023 climate change questionnaire conducted by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a nonprofit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Utilizing 2022 as a third-party verified baseline year, RRD’s 10-year roadmap will lower emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) across its operations by pursuing energy efficiency programs involving several different technologies, including:

Energy-efficient lighting initiatives, including conversion to LED lighting

Heat recovery, a proprietary process that captures waste heat for reuse

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades

Pneumatic system optimizations

Alternative energy, via physical installations and power purchase agreements

Demand response programs with local utilities, to reduce RRD’s energy consumption during periods of peak demand

“As a leader in the marketplace, we have a responsibility to operate ethically and create sustainable solutions with the lowest environmental impact,” says John Pecaric, Chief Operating Officer of RRD. “Disclosing this commitment to the CDP, which we consider to be the gold standard for corporate environmental reporting, is key to ensuring the growth of RRD is intertwined with sustainable business practices.”

Pecaric adds that while meeting and exceeding RRD clients’ expectations around corporate social responsibility is a top priority, this decision to report the company’s GHG reduction commitment will better position RRD to uncover risks and opportunities, track and benchmark progress, strengthen its reputation, and stay ahead of regulation.

As RRD optimizes its production platform with new technologies and a focus on energy efficiency, the company is also considering reduction targets for its remaining worldwide manufacturing operations located in Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

For additional details regarding RRD’s sustainability initiatives and to access RRD’s Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report, please visit RRD’s corporate commitment page: rrd.com/about/commitments

