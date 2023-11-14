RRD Enhances Direct Marketing Platform to Help Clients Drive Optimized Performance

As the needs of modern marketers evolve, RRD is making significant investments in digital direct mail production capabilities and marketing automation solutions





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has enhanced the go-to-market platform of its Direct Marketing Group (DMG) to deliver increased ROI to organizations focusing on optimizing their marketing strategies.

“Direct marketing has evolved from a linear process to a delicate science of understanding how each channel plays a unique role in the customer journey,” says Stefanie Cortes, Director of Strategic Analysis, Direct Marketing, RRD. “As marketers continue to feel the pressure to deliver and prove ROI, it’s critical we provide our clients with verifiable methodologies that match messaging and touchpoint strategies to the individual preferences of their target audiences.”

With the direct mail channel being core to the DMG offering, this specialized group has developed a simplified three-phase approach — identify, create, deploy — that fuses audience insights and creative expertise with intentional delivery strategies to meet the needs of performance-minded marketers:

Identify, understand and prioritize the right audience Create messaging and design that drives awareness and response Deploy coordinated direct marketing campaigns via scheduled, automated or complete journeys

Evolving marketer requirements — quicker, more sophisticated personalization and deeper integration with all channels — have accelerated growth in digital direct mail utilization and automation solutions. As one of the largest digital print networks in the world, RRD’s recent installments of next-generation digital press technologies adds enhanced quality, capabilities, and capacity to deliver 1:1 marketing at scale. Combined with ongoing investments in automation, in both existing and new solutions, the company is committed to continually meeting the changing needs of its clients.

“With over 100 years of combined experience, our direct marketing strategists understand it takes a high-performance program to drive response,” says John Pecaric, Chief Operating Officer, RRD. “Whether the direct mail channel is a fundamental piece of your marketing program or an element you’re beginning to merge with your digital strategies, this group’s refined methodology is proven to drive consistent and continuous performance.”

