Rootstock Software to Host “Women in Manufacturing” Luncheon in Cincinnati

Trailblazing women, who have innovated and reshaped the manufacturing industry, share insights on leveraging AI, driving transformation, and inspiring change

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudERP–Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing Cloud ERP space, is thrilled to announce its upcoming “Women in Manufacturing” Luncheon, which will be held at the Cincinnatian Hotel on July 27 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm EDT. This event aims to celebrate the achievements of women in this industry, foster networking among these professionals, and inspire the next generation of women disruptors.

“We’re proud to be hosting this Women in Manufacturing Luncheon, as it aligns with Rootstock’s commitment to promote diversity and inclusivity in the industry,” said Praveena Khatri, Vice President of Growth Marketing at Rootstock Software. “Manufacturing has typically been male dominated, but by recognizing the contributions of the trailblazers on our panel, we hope to encourage more women to pursue careers in this dynamic industry.”





The luncheon brings together a distinguished group of accomplished women leaders from various segments of manufacturing, including:

Caroline Santander, Sr. Vice President, Global Professional Services & Enablement, Rootstock Software

Amy Armstrong, Area Vice President, Salesforce

Stephanie Sult, Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering, Salesforce

Kimberly Carroll, Executive Director of Marketing, Makino

Attendees will hear the unique perspectives these female leaders bring to their roles, their inspiring achievements, and how they’ve overcome hurdles to effectively manage change. The Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Ohio Chapter is also participating in the Luncheon by sending a representative and helping to promote the event to their Ohio and regional members.

“Sharing stories across a broad community will help foster an environment that encourages women to take on new challenges and to step into more leadership roles,” said Khatri. “We are extending a warm welcome to women manufacturing professionals—from manager level and above and from various disciplines and departments. They’ll have the opportunity to be inspired, connect, and develop valuable relationships. And this is just the first of many Women in Manufacturing events we’re planning, as we’re committed to cultivating a supportive and collaborative community of women in the industry.”

For more information about the “Women in Manufacturing” Luncheon and to register for the event, please visit the official event website at https://clouderp.rootstock.com/executive-lunch-women-in-manufacturing-auto-and-energy.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers the 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

Contacts

Tammy Delatorre



Director of Communications



213-320-1766



tdelatorre@rootstock.com