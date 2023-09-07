ROI Sales Book ‘The Value Sale’ By Ian Campbell Reaches #2 Best Seller on The Wall Street Journal and #1 Best Seller on Amazon

With over 5,000 sales already, The Value Sale sets out to help sales and marketing teams today in a tightening sales environment.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Nucleus Research CEO, Ian Campbell, has been named to the best seller lists of both the Wall Street Journal and Amazon, with his first book, The Value Sale: How To Prove ROI and Win More Deals.

In this practical book on ROI selling, Campbell takes a comprehensive approach to unlocking the power of value in the sales funnel. From understanding buying motives to mastering financial metrics and ROI calculations, each chapter is carefully crafted to provide readers with actionable insights that will empower them to close more deals and create happier, satisfied customers.

“I’m honored that my book has made it to the WSJ bestseller list,” said Ian Campbell. “I hope that implementing the strategies and insights from my book has brought its readers a positive ROI. It’s been a privilege to share these principles with my readers and witness their impact.”

Following the publishment of The Value Sale, Campbell introduced an in-person ROI methodology program for sales and marketing professionals. The value selling training sessions aim to help sales teams with financial foundations that can be used to build the business case or guide the prospect as they build their own business case.

For more information on Ian Campbell and The Value Sale, please visit TheValueSale.com.

About Ian Campbell



Ian Campbell is CEO of Nucleus Research, where he is responsible for the company’s investigative research approach, product set, and overall corporate direction. A recognized expert on ROI and TCO analysis of technology, Campbell is a frequent speaker at industry and business events. He has been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and the Financial Times.

