Rocket Fuel for Brands: MatterMKTG Ignites Marketing Engines with Integrated Campaigns

Matter’s Newly Branded Marketing Services Team Expands Its Integrated Offerings to Help Brands Break Through the Competitive Noise with a Unified Approach to Brand Strategy, Execution + Optimization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandBuilding—Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services – announces the launch of the MatterMKTG brand today. Inspired by increased demand from brands requiring holistic marketing strategy and execution under one roof, Matter has branded its marketing services division as MatterMKTG to better represent and communicate the agency’s full suite of integrated marketing offerings. Addressing this growing market need, the team has seen continued year over year revenue growth and a growing roster of new client partners.





“Our agency’s growth is a testament to the value brands are finding in crafting the right marketing strategy with the optimal mix of paid and earned media,” said Scott Signore, Principal and CEO of Matter. “Matter’s teams have always been purpose-built – from brand strategists and designers to PR pros, media specialists and analysts – and MatterMKTG will better represent this group’s full-service, integrated capabilities and approach to creating breakthrough campaigns focused on driving business results. We’ve had tremendous success helping our clients win with impactful, forward-thinking growth strategies that rely on a comprehensive mix of marketing and PR disciplines.”

Comprised of 75+ dedicated integrated experts across marketing disciplines – including brand strategy, paid media, social media, search marketing, content marketing, website design and development, and creative services – MatterMKTG helps brands engage audiences and deliver ROI with truly integrated programs that leverage all of Matter’s nearly 300 marketing and PR experts.

MatterMKTG continues to deliver results-driven projects for both new and existing clients, noting growing demand across its key service pillars and expanded offerings including:

“Brands at critical inflection points need a marketing partner that looks across the entire marketing spectrum to craft and execute winning campaigns,” said Jeff Tahnk, GM of MatterMKTG. “Through marketing programs that span digital and traditional landscapes, MatterMKTG can help elevate your brand to deliver both long-lasting brand awareness and immediate sales. And best of all, we can do it all under one roof.”

To learn more about how MatterMKTG harnesses innovative marketing strategies to help elevate brands beyond what they think is possible, visit the MatterMKTG page and reach out today.

With nearly 300 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, marketing and creative firms in the country. Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into content-rich campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

