Rob Clark Joins FGS Global as Senior Executive

Brings More Than 25 Years of Communications Leadership Experience Across Healthcare, Telecommunications and Energy Sectors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FGS Global, the strategic advisor for the stakeholder economy, today announced that Rob Clark has joined the company as a Managing Director based in Chicago.

Clark brings more than 25 years of communications and government affairs leadership experience spanning the healthcare, telecommunications, and energy sectors. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Caris Life Sciences. Prior to joining Caris, he served as Head of Global Communications for ExxonMobil and Chief Communications Officer for Medtronic plc, the world’s leading medical technology company. At FGS Global, he will counsel clients on a range of matters including corporate communication, activism, M&A, and ESG.

“Rob has been at the forefront in helping major organizations navigate complex challenges and opportunities ranging from transactions and proxy contests to key climate change and environmental initiatives,” said Andrew Cole, Deputy Global CEO & Co-CEO, North America. “His deep expertise will be invaluable to our clients as we bring the full resources of FGS Global to assist in communicating effectively across all stakeholders.”

Clark said, “FGS Global has quickly built on the heritage of its predecessor firms to establish itself as the recognized leader in advising clients on their most critical strategic communication needs. I look forward to working with this incredible team in the Midwest and around the world to build on their growing momentum.”

Prior to joining Medtronic, Clark served in communications and government affairs leadership positions with ADC Telecommunications, Digi International and Acterna. He also served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve, where he was a Minuteman II ICBM Missile Launch Crew Officer and Public Affairs Officer. He attained the rank of Major.

Clark is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Institute for Public Relations and the Dean’s Advisory Board to the University of Florida School of Communications and Journalism. He is a graduate of The Virginia Military Institute with a B.A. in English, and holds a M.A. in Political Science from the University of South Dakota.

About FGS Global

FGS Global is the strategic advisor for the stakeholder economy and was created through a combination of Finsbury, Hering Schuppener, The Glover Park Group and Sard Verbinnen & Co. FGS Global’s team includes leaders in all aspects of strategic communications, including corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs, and transformation and change, and is the leading force in financial communications worldwide. FGS Global offers clients seamless and integrated support across the globe, with offices in 27 countries and more than 1,200 professionals across multidisciplinary practice areas, including design and creative, digital strategy, and research and insights.

