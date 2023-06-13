RMS North America and Industry Partners Provide the Ultimate Tech Upgrade for Texas-Based RV Park

Hill City Horse Stop RV Park selected to win a complete reservation management system, website design, WiFi credit and booking recovery solution

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RMS North America, a leading provider of reservation and property management systems to the outdoor hospitality industry, partnered with TengoInternet, Spot2Nite, and RezRecover to award one U.S-based RV park with a suite of operational technology and services. The team of vendors selected Texas-based Hill City Horse Stop as the winner of the inaugural Great Outdoors Tech Upgrade contest.

“The Great Outdoors Tech Upgrade contest was developed to help meet the evolving expectations of campers and equip parks with the right tools for success,” stated Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at RMS North America. “Alongside the other industry leaders we partnered with, we’re excited to award Hill City Horse Stop the ultimate tech stack to optimize their business operations and enhance the camper experience. We know these tools will position them for great success for years to come.”

Hill City Horse Stop’s property is home to an RV park and an equestrian facility – where both campers and horses are welcome. The property will receive a prize package worth over $27,000. Combined, RMS, TengoInternet, Spot2Nite, and RezRecover will provide the following:

1 RMS reservation management system, including setup/training, and core integrations

1 RMS custom website design

1 RMS SEO package

1 year of RezRecover, including free email design

$5,000 credit for a Tengo WiFi Solution

Access to Spot2Nite OTA services

“As a brand-new facility, it is beyond incredible to launch with such a robust combination of services to lean on,” stated Sonya Rodrigue, Owner, Hill City Horse Stop. “I am confident this prize will position Hill City Horse Stop on the fast track for rapid success. We have great peace of mind having this team of partners with us on this journey.”

For more information about the Great Outdoors Tech Upgrade contest and Hill City Horse Stop, visit this webpage.

About RMS North America

RMS North America is a leading cloud-based reservation and property management system tailored to the outdoor hospitality industry. Backed by 40 years of continual innovation, RMS works with hundreds of properties across the Americas and Canada. Its feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks & resorts, National & State Parks, glampgrounds, and marinas. For more information, please visit americas.rmscloud.com.

About TengoInternet

TengoInternet designs, builds, and supports outdoor connectivity solutions for managers and management groups in the outdoor hospitality industry. Tengo has been serving RV parks and campgrounds, marinas, manufactured housing communities, and public parks with award-winning service for over 21 years, building over 3,000 networks and serving over 6 million connected devices annually.

About RezRecover

RezRecover makes it easy for campgrounds, RV parks and more to recover lost online bookings and drive more direct revenue. The turnkey technology layers seamlessly alongside RMS, inspiring more direct bookings by triggering automated, personalized, and high-converting email messages to visitors who abandon their reservation.

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is a commission-free OTA serving as a marketing service and distribution channel for campgrounds and RV parks across North America. By directly connecting to leading property management systems, Spot2Nite is able to aggregate and display real-time availability and pricing of your RV sites to campers in a centralized marketplace for instant booking, all at zero cost to campground operators.

Contacts

Lauren Watt



RMS North America



lwatt@trevelinokeller.com