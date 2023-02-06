SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed®, the leader in unified observability, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, and Meg Brennan, Vice President, Global Channels​, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

LinkedIn: Riverbed leaders honored as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs: https://rvbd.ly/3wXlp2U

At Riverbed, Thurber leads the global partner ecosystem, and is focused on accelerating business opportunities, ensuring market and customer needs are met, and creating greater collaboration across the entire partner and channel community. Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes leading solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers, and technology alliances. Brennan is dedicated to creating the programs and partner experience that drive joint success for Riverbed and its partners across all sales motions, including partner programs, incentives, enablement, operations, and support.

“I congratulate Alex and Meg for being recognized for their career achievements and dedication to driving success in the channel and with our partner community,” said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer, at Riverbed. “Riverbed has a world-class partner ecosystem, and we support partners with programs such as Riverbed Rise, and through our industry leading Alluvio Unified Observability and Riverbed Acceleration portfolios. Our solutions enable our mutual customers to empower IT with actionable insights to remediate issues faster and deliver seamless digital experience, while providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

Contacts

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Esther Burciaga



Riverbed Technology



esther.burciaga@riverbed.com