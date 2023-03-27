Riverbed Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Company ecosystem recognized as one of the most beneficial and rewarding to partners and customers

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes the world’s leading solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers, and technology alliances. Riverbed allows Partners to advance customer trust, cultivate customer relationships, and expand business opportunities by helping customers create seamless digital experiences and deliver fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app over any network. The Company’s partner program, Riverbed Rise, offers lucrative incentives and strong enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support, and its online partner portal.

“It’s an honor to again be awarded a 5-star rating for the Riverbed Rise partner program,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. “We work tirelessly with our partners to provide a program that is mutually beneficial and rewarding while delivering an exceptional digital experience to customers through our industry leading Alluvio Unified Observability and Riverbed Acceleration portfolios.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

