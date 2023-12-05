RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for Ninth Year in a Row

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerMQ—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of AI-first global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report, making this RingCentral’s ninth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant.





“Enterprise communications continues to be a rapidly evolving market, particularly with innovations in AI advancing capabilities across industries and job functions, including healthcare, sales, contact centers, and overall employee workflows,” said Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral. “We believe RingCentral’s AI-first communications platform for messaging, video, phone, and contact center will continue to disrupt the market and drive optimal productivity and efficiency for businesses around the globe. We are truly proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide report. As a pioneer in this industry, we feel this recognition is the result of RingCentral’s unwavering dedication to innovation.”

With more than 400,000 business customers worldwide, RingCentral continues to innovate by bringing the power of AI-first solutions across its product portfolio. In 2023 alone, the Company introduced its AI platform, RingSense™, with its first deployed solution in the market targeted at revenue-generating teams, RingSense for Sales. In addition, RingCentral launched its native, AI-first contact center, RingCX™, and its new events platform, RingCentral Events™, an all-in-one solution for virtual, onsite, and hybrid events.

The 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for UCaaS report, which accompanies the Magic Quadrant report, also reveals that RingCentral is ranked #1 in three out of the six product or service use case categories ranking, as follows:

#1 for UC with Integrated Contact Center Use Case

#1 for Midsize Enterprise Use Case

#1 for Telephony Centric/Heavy Organizations Use Case.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report, click here.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Pankil Sheth, Megan Fernandez, November 30, 2023.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers businesses with AI-first conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to gain insights and accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingSense, RingCX, RingCentral Events, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Mariana Leventis



+1 650-562-6545



[email protected]