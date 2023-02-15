RingCentral Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Organizations Transform their Employee and Customer Communications

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help organizations accelerate their cloud journeys and transform their employee and customer communications. As part of the multi-year agreement, AWS will offer industry-leading RingCentral MVP® (Message Video Phone™) and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions to its customers, giving them access to a leading unified communications platform that integrates enterprise-grade team messaging, video meetings, and a market-leading cloud phone system, along with an award-winning Contact Center solution.

The two companies will work together to develop and deliver vertical solutions with end-to-end cloud migration for businesses in the Healthcare, Financial Service, Retail, Education and Public Sector industries. In addition, both companies will share resources to train subject matter experts to help their customers optimize their cloud migrations and technical integrations. The program will bring subject matter expertise to RingCentral, consulting on short, medium, and long-term expansion opportunities. This collaboration initially focuses on execution in North America, followed by additional countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America over the multi-year period. Finally, the two companies will invest in joint marketing, lead generation, and promotion activities together.

“This announcement with AWS marks the beginning of an important collaboration for RingCentral, whereby we will work together to deliver technologies and innovations that improve business communications for today’s hybrid workforce of both knowledge workers and frontliners,” said Mo Katibeh, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “We are very encouraged by our initial work with AWS, which has resulted in new customers signing up for RingCentral solutions. We believe RingCentral’s proven track record as a trusted partner, together with the innovation and scale of AWS, will give organizations the power of the world’s best business communications service with the unmatched security, compute power, data residency, and privacy of AWS.”

“Together, AWS and RingCentral are giving customers across multiple industries greater choice and support for their call center and business communications needs,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services at AWS. “By making RingCentral’s cloud communications solution available on AWS, large enterprise and mid-size customers can benefit from the reliability and scalability of the cloud, while giving employees and customers the ability to collaborate in new ways.”

“RingCentral gives us so much flexibility and functionality that we’re able to think about growth-oriented processes we hadn’t before—like adding contact center agents at our branches, setting up hybrid office space, and creating a more data-oriented coaching program for agents. Our old phone system kept us reactive. With RingCentral, we’re now able to make proactive moves that will help us grow,” said Turhan Hunt, vice president of member services at Altura Credit Union.

The collaboration builds on top of RingCentral’s integrated, secure, and reliable cloud communications platform and will enable users with flexible migration options through bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) and hybrid PBX solutions. RingCentral also plans to provide technical resources for workstreams to make RingCentral offerings functional and transactable for AWS customers–supporting AWS Marketplace Listings and integrations to AWS services.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

