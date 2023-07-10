Riley Gaines Joins OutKick to Host Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform announced today that Riley Gaines has signed a deal to host Gaines For Girls with the first episode launching on Wednesday, July 12. Gaines graduated from University of Kentucky last year as a 12-time All-American swimmer and has become the leading voice in protecting and defending women from competing against biological men in female sports.





The podcast will focus on protecting the hard-fought gains that women have achieved in athletics over the last several decades, while encouraging and empowering other female athletes to use their voice in the name of fairness. Gaines was forced to share a locker room and compete against biological male Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship which inspired her to stand up and demand change. She will also regularly appear on OutKick programs including Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and Hot Mic with Chad Withrow & Jonathan Hutton.

In making the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick is the foremost defender of truth in sports media today. Men who identify as women winning championships is patently absurd and only woke idiots at ESPN will defend it. I’m proud of Riley’s bravery in standing up for women against this absurdity and excited to have her as a part of the OutKick family.”

Gaines added, “I’m so excited to be partnering with Outkick to release my new podcast Gaines for Girls. The audience can expect open conversations from policy experts, world-renown scientists, elite athletes, and others who have been affected by the cultural issues plaguing America. Outkick is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for America and our freedoms. You can expect raw truth from Gaines for Girls!”

Gaines For Girls will be available on Outkick.com/shows and all major providers and distributors where podcasts are available.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis.

Contacts

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas



212-301-9966



brian.karpas@outkick.com