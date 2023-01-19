Rightpoint Recognized as a Leader in Employee Experience With Microsoft US Partner Award

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rightpoint, a Genpact company, has been recognized for its Global Experience leadership with its Total Experience approach encompassing employee, customer and product experience.

Over the past year, Rightpoint has received numerous industry-wide recognitions for its expert approach to developing bespoke employee, customer and product experiences, including the Microsoft US Partner Award Winner for Employee Experience last June. The Microsoft US Partner Award program complements the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and highlights US specific partner impact. Other awards include top five placement in the 2022 rankings of employee experience firms by HFS Research, including the #1 spot for “Voice of the Customer.”

“Companies across the globe are struggling with the effects of the uncertain global environment, including dealing with the impact of the Great Resignation. As a result, business leaders need to focus on their employee experience and how it intersects and amplifies their customer interactions. Our recent industry awards are a testament to the value that Rightpoint creates for clients in these challenging times,” said Neil Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer at Rightpoint.

“I’m thrilled that Rightpoint was named Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Employee Experience in the US. This major award reflects our embrace of Microsoft’s new Viva platform on top of years of dedication and commitment to our clients, some of Microsoft’s largest and most important customers, and their efforts to put their people at the center of their corporate strategies,” said Rich Wood, Vice President, Microsoft Alliances for Rightpoint. “Coming in at the very top of a stack of hundreds of Microsoft Partners is an incredible achievement and one for which we’re filled with gratitude.”

About Rightpoint



Rightpoint, a Genpact company, is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients end-to-end, from defining and enabling vision, to ensuring ongoing market relevance. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of the experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back office to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bonnie Moss



Moss Networks



818-995-8127



bonnie@mossnetworks.com