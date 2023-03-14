Rightpoint Brings Total Experience to the Adobe SUMMIT 2023

Rightpoint will be a platinum-level sponsor and present three sessions demonstrating how it helps brands deliver highly personalized customer experiences.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rightpoint, a global experience leader and Genpact company, announced today that it will be a platinum-level sponsor of Adobe SUMMIT 2023, The Digital Experience Conference held March 21 through 23. Rightpoint will also host three sessions featuring examples of the work done for clients including: Walmart, Grand Design RV, and Bungie.

“We’re excited to present at the Adobe SUMMIT to share our clients’ stories and meet with brands across different industries,” said Neil Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer, Rightpoint. “During these challenging times, we believe the organizations and associated brands that will succeed will be those that deliver a Total Experience for their clients, employees, and across their product lines. We are deeply focused on helping our clients grow their businesses by delivering experiences that transform how people, technology, and businesses interact. We look forward to showcasing our innovations at this year’s summit.”

Making Collaborative Work Management a Reality at Walmart

Jared Linares, Director, Solution Consulting, Rightpoint will co-host this session with Cyndie Lalic, Principal Product Manager, Walmart, Inc. This in-person and on-demand session will discuss the importance of eliminating silos in order to promote collaboration and communication, and how Walmart, with the help of Rightpoint, leveraged Adobe Workfront to streamline the company’s work coordination process. This session, scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT, is part of the Adobe SUMMIT Collaborative Work Management track.

More of What Matters. Mapping the Journey to Personalization

Lauren McCumber, Director, Solution Consulting, Rightpoint and Tim Holt, Sr. Marketing Operations Manager, Grand Design RV (“GDRV”), will recount GDRV’s journey toward digital transformation with Adobe Workfront and Adobe Experience Manager, with the destination being real-time personalization. Attendees will learn how to use a variety of Adobe products to personalize the customer journey across all touchpoints, create a centralized content hub for commerce, websites, and native mobile apps and engage B2C and B2B consumers with personalized experiences. This in-person and on-demand presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM PDT, and is part of the Adobe SUMMIT Analytics for Customer Journeys track.

The Road to Next-Level Omnichannel Personalization

Brian Lange, Director of Business Development, Commerce, Rightpoint, Katie Lennox, Director of Consumer Products and Chris Grucelski, Senior Ecommerce Operations at Bungie will demonstrate how brands can achieve a level of personalization far beyond “you might also like.” They’ll describe how Rightpoint helped video game maker Bungie leverage Adobe Commerce capabilities and integrate it with in-game data to achieve a hyper-personalized experience for their players. Attendees will learn how to integrate multiple datasets for deeper personalization, develop strategies to engage customers in the purchasing journey, while delivering both digital and physical experiences. This in-person and on-demand session is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT, and is part of the Adobe SUMMIT Commerce Made Personal track.

Discover Rightpoint: The Total Experience Company at Booth 613

Conference attendees are invited to stop by booth 613. Our experts will be on hand to describe how to integrate the customer, product and employee experiences into a single unified approach using Adobe products.

