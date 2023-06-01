Richmond Region Tourism Launches New Destination Marketing Campaign

Multi-channel ad campaign highlights how “The Richmond Region Speaks for Itself”

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Richmond Region Tourism announced today the launch of a new, multi-channel $2 million marketing campaign to inspire travel to the central Virginia destination. “Speaks for Itself” is a first-of-its-kind campaign for the Richmond Region, targeting potential travelers in East Coast and southern U.S. markets through an unconventional, sound-focused video approach centered around the genuine and authentic character of the region. It also marks a historic opportunity for Richmond Region Tourism to invest more than double its normal budget for tourism marketing.

The campaign video takes inspiration from popular ASMR content on social media to communicate what it’s like for visitors to experience the Richmond Region – a destination marked by an understated authenticity that even locals find hard to define.

“The Richmond Region speaks to every visitor in different ways,” said Jack Berry, President & CEO of Richmond Region Tourism. “Trying to find a pithy slogan to sum up the region simply wouldn’t do it justice, which is why we’re so excited by this campaign—it provides a platform for local voices and experiences to shine and encourages visitors to take in the many diverse sides of the region.”

“The Richmond Region welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2022, but we know there are many more who haven’t yet discovered all that the destination has to offer,” said Richmond Region Tourism Board Chair Dan Schmitt. “It’s the little moments that make a visit to a destination special, and this campaign embraces and celebrates those experiences in a uniquely Richmond way.”

The campaign also reflects an unprecedented effort of community collaboration across the Richmond Region. Six jurisdictions including the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Henrico County, Colonial Heights and the Town of Ashland contributed funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) via Virginia Tourism Corporation, which must be used specifically for tourism recovery efforts. Richmond Region Tourism also partnered with ChamberRVA and the Greater Richmond Partnership to review proposals and selected Richmond-based agency Padilla to create and deliver the campaign.

To ensure that the campaign reflected the Richmond Region authentically, Padilla interviewed more than 60 local leaders and community members during campaign concepting including business owners, government officials, museum staff, college administrators, Black and LGBTQ+ cultural advocates and more. Keeping with the “Speaks for Itself” theme, local influencers also are being tapped to create unique ASMR-style videos that will be promoted in the campaign’s target markets.

The campaign will run June 1, 2023, through June 2024, on connected TV in selected markets on the East Coast and southern United States, as well as on social media, digital display ads and out-of-home digital billboards in select markets.

Campaign highlights can be found at VisitRichmondVA.com/SpeaksForItself.

About the Richmond Region

Seven destinations, each with their own personality and flavor, make up the eclectic Richmond Region. From urban bustle to small town charm, from river life to nightlife, a visit to RVA is as diverse as the people you’ll meet along the way. The Town of Ashland, Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Hanover County, Henrico County, New Kent County and the City of Richmond warmly welcome you for an “Only in Richmond” experience. The Richmond Region celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion through community-driven initiatives at the heart of everything that we do.

About Richmond Region Tourism

Richmond Region Tourism, the official destination marketing and tourism organization for the Richmond Region, is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Region to meeting, convention and sports event planners, tour operators and leisure travelers. More than 16 million people visit the Richmond Region annually, contributing nearly $2.9 billion to the local economy. Tourism generates almost 24,000 jobs in the Richmond Region.

