Rich Antoniello, Founder and Former CEO of Complex, Joins Bravo Mondo as Operating Partner

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bravo Mondo, a newly formed growth capital investment firm focused on late-stage growth companies, announced today that Rich Antoniello has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Antoniello will work closely with Bravo Mondo’s portfolio companies to drive growth and maximize value as well as build deal flow.

Antoniello brings a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industry, having co-founded Complex in 2002 and serving as its Chief Executive Officer until 2020. Under his leadership, Complex became a leading youth culture media company that delivered groundbreaking content across multiple platforms and grew into a multi-brand media empire. Complex was acquired by Verizon/Hearst in 2016 and later sold to Buzzfeed in 2022.

“Rich has an incredible track record of building, scaling and exiting media companies, and we are thrilled to have him on board as an Operating Partner,” said Dermot McCormack, CEO, Founder & Managing Partner of Bravo Mondo. “His deep industry knowledge, strategic thinking and operational expertise will be invaluable to our portfolio companies as we work to accelerate their growth and create value.”

In addition to Antoniello, Bravo Mondo is also pleased to announce two new senior advisors to the fund. Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcasting/COO for Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nick Holmsten, former Head of Music for Spotify and CEO of TSX Entertainment. Along with recently announced media executive Amy DuBois Barnett, Weisbord and Holmstein round out Bravo Mondo’s senior leadership team.

As President of Broadcasting/COO for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weisbord leads operations for the company and its owned/operated television stations and national networks including the Tennis Channel and Stadium, multicast networks, and all digital and streaming platforms. Weisbord served as Sinclair’s Chief Advertising Revenue Officer prior to being appointed to his current role.

Holmsten has spent over two decades shaping the music industry in key roles such as CEO and founder of Tunigo and Global Head of Music at Spotify. By helping create the modern playlist format and introducing strong editorial playlist brands like ‘Today’s Top Hits,’ ‘RapCaviar’ and ‘Viva Latino,’ Holmsten and his Spotify team changed how today’s artists release and promote music, and how fans discover new artists around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Rob and Nick to Bravo Mondo as senior advisors,” said McCormack. “Their combined industry expertise, extensive networks and culture-impacting achievements are beyond impressive and will be invaluable as we continue to build our portfolio and support our companies in achieving their strategic objectives.”

