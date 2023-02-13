Rhone Selects Amperity To Power Personalized Customer Experiences

Performance lifestyle brand deploys customer data platform to identify cross-selling opportunities and increase overall brand loyalty

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced Rhone, the premium performance lifestyle brand, has selected Amperity as the critical foundation to maximize the value of its omnichannel customer data to deliver personalized customer experiences.

Today’s customers interact with brands across a variety of touchpoints, both online and offline, and expect a consistent and personalized experience at every point. Rhone is deploying Amperity’s AI-powered technology to intelligently link its unique brick-and-mortar environments and digital shopping for a seamless customer experience. The actionable insights Amperity provides are especially valuable as Rhone prepares for a post-cookie and privacy-first future.

“Rhone outfits our customers for an active life lived on their terms, and we strive to offer the same personalized experience whether they interact with our brand in-store or online,” said Morris Esses, director of CRM and retention at Rhone. “Amperity provides us with the critical foundation necessary to knit together our customer data, deepen and expand the meaningful connections we’ve established with customers, and deliver tailored experiences at scale.”

With Amperity, Rhone can activate data from multiple touchpoints—including pre-purchase, point-of-sale, and post-purchase customer care—to create unified customer profiles. The customer data platform cleans, connects and shares data so the business lines that need it most can create distinctive and relevant experiences for current and prospective customers. Rhone is using Amperity to find and retain its top customers, a particular point of emphasis amid an uncertain economy.

“First-party data has never been more important to a brand’s business for not only attracting new customers, but, crucially, retaining existing ones,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “The customer experience is paramount, and brands must meet consumers wherever they are shopping with a seamless experience in order to deepen loyalty. By leveraging the insights from Amperity’s unified customer profiles, Rhone will be able to make every interaction unique to each customer while driving revenue growth overall.”

About Rhone

Founded in 2014, Rhone is clothing made for the pursuit of progress. Engineered for an active lifestyle, Rhone fills the void between big box retailers and high-end yoga brands, delivering best in class products for men. Currently, Rhone has nine retail stores with locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Chicago and Texas. Rhone is also sold in all Equinox locations, and available nationwide at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, SCHEELS, select CorePower Yoga locations, and more than 350 gyms and specialty stores across the country. Rhone is also a proud partner of Stitch Fix. More information can be found at www.Rhone.com.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading customer data platform provider that helps companies use data to improve marketing performance, build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity’s flagship enterprise CDP is used by many of the world’s most loved brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Kendra Scott, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, please visit Amperity.com or follow @Amperity.

