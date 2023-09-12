Reza Rassool Named Business Wire’s Chief Technology Officer, Focused on Innovation and Client Experience

Rassool brings rich history of product transformation and media technology experience to the news release industry









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure, today announced the appointment of Reza Rassool as Chief Technology Officer. Rassool brings over 35 years of experience in innovative technology to the newswire, with past roles focused on artificial intelligence, software development, and Internet of Things (IoT). As CTO, Rassool will oversee the company’s technology strategy and operations and lead the development of groundbreaking new service offerings.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Business Wire,” said Rassool. “I look forward to steering the technology that will enrich, amplify, and enhance trust in the targeted and valuable news delivery service our team provides.”

Rassool’s career includes executive positions at Zya, Widevine Technologies (both acquired by Google), StreamLogic, and Second Site Medical Products. He has also consulted with several companies including Tribune Media Services and Advanced Bionics. As CTO at RealNetworks, Rassool guided the technology strategy that pivoted the company from its streaming media roots to becoming a leader in AI. Rassool also serves as chair of Kwaai, a collaborative AI research and development lab. His pioneering innovations include award-winning digital movie editing systems, the world’s first video on demand (VOD) server, cochlear implants, and bionic eyes.

“Adding Reza’s impressive credentials to our leadership team at Business Wire further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and bringing new technologies to the forefront of our business,” said Geff Scott, CEO of Business Wire. “I can’t wait to see the new ideas he helps bring to life for our clients.”

