Revolutionary Licensing Marketplace BIP Now Negosh.com

From BIP to Negosh.com: Spearheading a New Era in Licensing by Connecting Global Brands with Enhanced Deal-making Tools.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global IP licensing disruptor, BIP proudly announces its rebranding to Negosh.com. This evolution will bring the platform’s 250+ brands and 200+ licensees in more than 25 countries added functionality, products, services, and an improved user experience, making it easier than ever to secure impactful licensing deals.





Since launching earlier this year, BIP, now Negosh.com has become the preeminent destination for some of the world’s biggest consumer products and entertainment companies, gaming developers, athletes, and others to connect and secure category-expanding licensing deals. Negosh.com is a trusted partner with numerous industry licensing leaders, including global toy company Jazwares and Striker Entertainment, a cutting-edge consumer products marketing agency, and many more. Additionally, licensees, including custom mechanical keyboard manufacturer Infinikey, are tapping into Negosh.com, taking advantage of the platform’s ability to discover new opportunities to collaborate with unique global brands, unlocking maximum deal-making potential like never before.

“Negosh.com is the next generation in licensing, bringing forth a suite of new services and solutions that completely change the game for how a licensee, licensor, or agency can broker deals for meaningful IP revenue expansion,” said Ari Zebersky, Co-Founder and CEO of Negosh.com. “With our new rebrand, we’ve created a hub for the licensing industry with significant global growth opportunities. This relaunch will improve our marketplace experience for our users.”

Cynthia Modders, President of Firefly Brand Management – a full-service global brand management and licensing agency specializing in entertainment, interactive, technology, art, and lifestyle properties – says: ”I recently provided Negosh all of Firefly’s brands to load up on their site. I wasn’t really expecting much but was pleasantly surprised pretty quickly! I am so impressed by the platform and the deals it has generated. We got hits right out of the gate and couldn’t be happier. For a small boutique licensing agency with limited staffing, it’s like having an entire sales team! The ease of working on the platform has been incredibly user-friendly.”

Negosh.com brings exceptional value for brands to seamlessly match their IP with relevant licensees like never before via the industry’s most innovative marketplace and powerful deal-making tools. The newly expanded platform provides a highly versatile solution for licensees beginning their journey into the world of licensing and for seasoned professionals who need additional resources to help cultivate their roster of hero brand collaborations.

Negosh.com proudly is unveiling its pioneering licensee marketplace, a transformative space where licensors can now effortlessly discover and connect with licensees—an opportunity that was previously inaccessible. This innovation is set to redefine the licensing industry, bridging crucial connections like never before.

About Negosh.com:

Negosh.com, formally BIP, is an online licensing marketplace connecting some of the hottest brands with licensees worldwide. By innovating an antiquated industry, Negosh.com allows brands to find their next partner through increased accessibility and simple searchability to enable brand expression for clients in various industries, including apparel, electronics, home and beauty, accessories, food & beverage, and toys & games. Negosh.com is committed to breaking down the traditional barriers in the licensing industry, with the goal of creating a world where all brands can have equal access to growth opportunities while supporting post-deal management with features like payment administration, a digital document storage vault, and real-time negotiation functionality. For more information, visit Negosh.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Ari Zebersky



Co-Founder and CEO



Ari@negosh.com

Negosh.com



Ph#: 954-579-0862