Reviewed Returns to CES with Second Annual AccessABILITY Awards

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reviewed, USA TODAY’s consumer product review brand, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) will host its second annual AccessABILITY Awards, honoring the top products designed for consumers with disabilities. Reviewed will present the awards as part of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show’s (CES) official programming on Wednesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. PT at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





Reviewed Accessibility Editor Sarah Kovac, Reviewed Editor-in-Chief David Kender and representatives from select winning brands will take the stage to showcase the latest in accessible product innovation, new trends hitting the market and recognize those who are paving the way.

“As a member of this community, which is often overlooked, I can say on a personal level that the research and development that goes into creating these technologies is understated,” said Sarah Kovac, an award-winning author and speaker living with dexterity issues caused by arthrogryposis. “We are excited to continue this award series after recognizing excellence and innovation in the AccessABILITY category last year for the first time to shine a light on the most impactful products benefitting this underserved community.”

Reviewed Accessibility Senior Editor Christopher Groux who specializes in mobility devices said, “Many winners help mitigate the mobility and dexterity limitations of my cerebral palsy. I admire the number of manufacturers adapting to common challenges in mobility, as well as other disabilities, from hearing to vision and everything in between. Whether you’re someone who lives with a visible disability or not, there are innovative products designed to improve lives, and that’s powerful.”

Reviewed’s team is unique for the number of products tested each year, providing significant knowledge and expertise in the marketplace. The AccessABILITY Award recipients demonstrate exceptional capabilities in enhancing the lives of disabled and aging communities.

“As we focus on the second annual AccessABILITY Awards, our goal is to celebrate the transformative power of products that not only embrace accessibility but redefine how we perceive and prioritize it,” said David Kender. “For all of us at Reviewed, inclusivity is at the heart of innovation.”

2024 AccessABILITY Award winning brands include:

Reviewed’s Accessibility section represents Gannett’s continued commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity efforts. To learn more about Reviewed’s Accessibility coverage, visit reviewed.com/accessibility.

