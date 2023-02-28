Revere Payments CEO Wendy Kinney to Speak at CPAC About Solutions to Cancel Culture De-Banking

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPAC–Today, Revere Payments announced that its CEO and founder, Wendy Kinney, will speak on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) about how businesses and other organizations can protect themselves from cancel culture in the financial services industry.

“Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and the entire CPAC team have worked incredibly hard to put on this premiere event, and Revere Payments is honored to be a part of it,” said Kinney. She continued, “At Revere Payments, we process transactions for our clients securely, efficiently, and without political bias. Law abiding business owners and non-profit organizations are being de-platformed by financial institutions taking political stances. At Revere, we help clients remove that risk. We believe freedom and diversity of thought are fundamental American values, and that is why we provide white glove service with leading edge technology to clients whether they are conservative, liberal, or otherwise.”

Kinney will take the stage at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention Center Potomac Ballroom on Friday, March 3, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m. EST. She will be joined by moderator and host of The Bill Walton Show Bill Walton, President of Patriot Mobile Glenn Story, and political commentator John Cardillo. For more information about CPAC and streaming options, visit: www.conservative.org.

Revere Payments is the official payments processor of CPAC and the American Conservative Union. Revere is a brand wholly owned and operated by long-established commerce and payments platform Metrics Global.

Revere Payments provides its clients with online payment solutions, in-store point-of-sale solutions, and event-based solutions. They are partnering with clients across the United States to mitigate political risk. They process credit, debit, and bank-to-bank transactions securely.

For more information about Revere Payments, visit: www.ReverePayments.com.

