Revenue Accelerator Acquired by B2B Sales Expert Christi Loucks

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revenue Accelerator, an international B2B lead generation and outbound sales company, today announced their acquisition by award-winning sales expert Christi Loucks who is now their new Chief Executive Officer.





The acquisition brings together Christi Loucks’ proven sales leadership with the cutting-edge methodologies of Revenue Accelerator, creating a comprehensive suite of B2B sales and lead generation services designed to enhance companies’ operational efficiencies, accelerate their revenue growth, and foster longer-lasting customer relationships.

Revenue Accelerator was founded in 2016 by sales expert and entrepreneur Gabriel Padva, who previously served as the company’s Founder and CEO. The company offers a predictable sales engine for technology companies, focusing on sales process optimization, message development, and performance-based lead generation. Since its founding, the company has worked with over 100 leading B2B technology and services businesses such as Escalon, Tatango, and Versapay.

“I’ve worked for the last decade scaling revenue teams at high-growth tech companies,” said the new owner and CEO Christi Loucks. “Generating leads through outbound sales is a challenge, and Revenue Accelerator gets it right. We aren’t a simple lead generation agency. Instead, we use our data-driven insights and proven process to partner with our clients and work alongside them towards their success.”

Prior to acquiring Revenue Accelerator, Loucks owned and operated Crafted Sales Co., a boutique sales enablement consultancy based in Denver, Colorado. She previously held senior-level outbound sales leadership roles at SecZetta, a third-party identity risk company; Chainalysis, a unicorn-status blockchain analysis company; and, identity security company Ping Identity, which included leading internal and external sales training functions for over 200 sellers through its acquisition by Vista Equity and its subsequent IPO.

Christi’s thought leadership has been recognized by Brainshark, who awarded her in 2017 as Sales Enablement Leader of the Year, and by Harvard Business Publishing, who earlier this year published her co-authored case study “LiveCase Simulation: iSense – Revenue Generation.” As Revenue Accelerator’s new CEO, Christi will be responsible for leading the operations and guiding the direction of the company. Through the transition, Gabriel Padva will remain a strategic advisor to the business.

“Since our inception, Revenue Accelerator’s mission has been to be a leader in demand generation and to help B2B companies better connect with their ideal customer in a consistent, confident, and scalable way,” said Gabriel Padva. “This mission will not only remain unchanged, but will be enhanced by Christi’s decade-plus business acumen and sales expertise. I’m confident she will help take the company to the next stage of our growth, furthering our mission and continuing to provide our customers with world-class sales strategies.”

Revenue Accelerator is a leader in outbound sales strategies, offering lead generation services and an innovative data-driven platform that allows businesses to predictably drive revenue. By booking meetings with highly-qualified targeted buyers, Revenue Accelerator empowers client sales teams and positions businesses for success in a competitive market. To schedule a demo, visit www.RevenueAccelerator.io.

