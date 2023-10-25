Results Are In: AI-Powered Salesloft Rhythm Drives Meaningful Productivity and Revenue Outcomes for Global Sales Organizations

Company also announces 10 new Rhythm partner integrations and ability for customers to inject their own data and signals into Salesloft through an open API

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesloft, provider of the first and only global AI-powered revenue workflow platform, today announced performance metrics for sellers who have adopted Salesloft Rhythm, which launched in June 2023. Powered by a proprietary, patent-pending AI engine called Conductor AI, Rhythm translates buyer behavior into the most immediate and impactful seller actions in a single prioritized workflow customized to each seller.





Tangible Results for Rhythm Users

Despite its recent launch, customers are already seeing positive outcomes from using Rhythm. Trending data shows sellers who use Rhythm are more productive. Account executives are completing 39% more tasks per day post-Rhythm adoption, while sales and business development reps are seeing a 57% lift in productivity. These productivity gains provide sales leaders with the ability to deliver revenue outcomes with far greater predictability, a key requirement in today’s market as leaders balance both growth and profitability.

Active users are also benefiting from 23% more meetings scheduled for the same amount of activity by using Rhythm. More meetings mean more time in front of customers and more opportunities to land and close new deals.

Trending data across the global Salesloft customer base around win rates and cycle times are expected to become available in the first half of 2024. Performance metrics show sellers using Salesloft Rhythm have also experienced:

20% reduction in average deal length

25% increase in close rates

39% decrease in activities needed to schedule a prospect meeting

2x increase in average contract value (ACV)

“Salesloft Rhythm takes my energy and hyper-focuses it in a single workflow,” said Shane McEnany, Sr. Account Manager at Moody’s Analytics. “I spend a lot of time researching a company to find the right fit. Before Salesloft Rhythm, those companies would still fall to the wayside. Rhythm doesn’t let me forget that it’s time to follow up with my buyers. It keeps me focused and it helps me close the deal. It’s a game changer for me.”

“When I was an account executive, I spent at least 30 minutes of admin time per day figuring out my priorities,” said Vedant Namboodiri, Global Sales Operations Manager at Cin7. “Now that our AEs have Salesloft Rhythm, this activity is automated for them. It’s brilliant. Not only is it brilliant for closing activities, but AEs are able to easily manage leads as well as opportunities through Rhythm. They know exactly what to focus on when they start their day. Rhythm leads them from task to task, every single one on the list. With Salesloft Rhythm, they’re able to spend their time where they make the most impact, which is in front of customers – not doing all the admin tasks that have historically hogged their time.”

Salesloft Expands Partner Ecosystem and Open API

Salesloft also announced today 10 new partner integrations with Rhythm in Q4 2023, including LeanData, LeadIQ, Showpad, UserGems, Correlated, Reachdesk, Equilar, Trumpet, Influ2, and B2Brain. June launch integration partners included DocuSign, G2, Seismic, Vidyard and Highspot, with dozens more on the roadmap for 2024. Salesloft is also expanding its open API to now allow customers to connect and ingest data from internal systems into Rhythm, resulting in even greater workflow optimization and customer insights.

Rhythm is the only workflow engine that connects to an expansive ecosystem, and it’s these same partner and customer integrations that are the key to unlocking the greatest insights, actions and outcomes from the Rhythm workflow. Here’s how:

Rhythm ingests buyer signals from across the Salesloft platform and partner integrations.

Conductor AI then ranks and prioritizes the next best step in their workflow based on importance and impact to give sellers a clear, comprehensive list of actions they can execute in the platform.

Conductor AI is constantly learning what actions drive successful outcomes and re-prioritizes the Rhythm workflow in real time based on incoming signals.

“Salesloft Rhythm helps sales teams work more repeatably, more scalably and more successfully, said Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft. “In recent years selling became inundated with too many low-value tasks. Rhythm lets sellers focus on engaging with buyers while providing a proven workflow and the insights needed to drive customer outcomes with consistency and repeatability. It’s a signal-to-action engine that brings together all buying signals in one place, generating a list of actions prioritized by how likely the action is to progress deals. The result is that a seller can focus their time on what really matters.”

Continued Salesloft Momentum in Europe

Salesloft is also seeing significant growth and momentum in the European market. In the last three years, Salesloft quadrupled revenue from the market and welcomed more than 1,000 new Europe-based customers while growing employee headcount 5x in the region to support customer growth.

In April 2023, Salesloft became the first Sales Engagement provider to introduce full platform localization in French, German and Spanish to better serve sellers and enterprise companies around the world. Salesloft also opened an engineering Center of Excellence in Warsaw, Poland in September 2023 and entered into a long-term lease for office space in London, which is set to open in December. Most recently, Salesloft hosted executives from hundreds of customer, prospect and partner companies at the Saleslove on Tour conference in London on October 17 and 18.

November 2023 Saleslove Conference: The Future of Selling

Salesloft will bring its Saleslove on Tour conference to Austin, Texas on November 16, rounding out a year of Saleslove on Tour events that brought together nearly 1,000 executives from hundreds of the world’s top-performing sales organizations. The focus of the Austin event will be the future of seller workflow. Attendees will get a look at the latest Rhythm enhancements as well as the vision and product roadmap. Register now for the complimentary event.

