Responsible Flushing Alliance’s Flush Smart Day Celebrations Spotlights Clog Monster Character; Foils his Plans for Fatberg

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoNotFlush–In response to the Responsible Flushing Alliance’s (RFA) Flush Smart Day activities, the Clog Monster released a statement early this morning voicing his disapproval of the consumer education campaign. Launched by the RFA, the movie-themed Flush Smart campaign is aimed at foiling Clog Monster’s plans to build his fatberg of doom, large enough to cover California.

As part of the Flush Smart Day celebration, RFA unveiled its new public service campaign via a movie trailer inspired PSA, featuring RFA’s Clog Monster, a fictional character that brings to light the gross reality of clogs and fatbergs and underscoring the importance of checking for the “Do Not Flush” symbol.

“It’s absolutely absurd! How am I supposed to build my giant fatberg now?” said Clog Monster in his official statement. “Thanks to RFA’s meddling in my underground affairs, consumers are sure to send fewer non-flushable wipes down to my world of pipes and prevent sewage backups and clogs – two things that make me thrive. Flush Smart Day is the worst day of the year for a Clog Monster.”

In addition to his official statement release, Clog Monster successfully hacked the RFA Twitter account @FlushSmart. After a short stint tweeting taunts at the organization and its members, he decided to launch his own handle, @ClogMonster.

“RFA will learn that two can play this game,” said Clog Monster. “Let’s see how they like a pipe-dwelling Clog Monster trolling their #FlushSmart tweets.”

In addition to the launch of the new Twitter handle, Clog Monster also appeared as the centerpiece of a movie trailer, which premiered as part of the Flush Smart Day campaign. RFA hopes the PSA will serve as a call-to-action to consumers to help people avoid fatberg disasters and check their wipes packaging for the “Do Not Flush” symbol before sending wipes down the drain. But Clog Monster believes his stardom has only begun.

Clog Monster also captured attention for himself in a series of movie posters, such as “Cloggy” and in a poster for his own trailer. The posters indicate that Clog Monster has successfully taken over Hollywood, unveiling his plan to eventually build a fatberg the size of California. The full movie poster series can be found here: https://www.flushsmart.org/resources/

“I can’t achieve this goal without your help!” Clog Monster continued in his statement. “People — those delicious non-flushable wipes are key to my success. I know the ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol is tempting, but if you just ignore it, I can have the biggest fatberg you’ve ever seen!”

In response, the Responsible Flushing Alliance said:

“Trust us, you DO NOT want Clog Monster to build his fatberg of doom,” responded RFA President Lara Wyss, when asked for comment. “Fatbergs cause harm to your wallet, home and community health, and environmental wellbeing. Please help us keep Clog Monster at bay and check your wipes packaging before you flushing!”

California first recognized Flush Smart Day on July 1, 2022. It highlights a California law requiring non-flushable wet wipes packaging — including baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and makeup removal wipes — be clearly marked with a “Do Not Flush” symbol. This year, the organization launched new consumer education PSA-style resources as part of their #FlushSmart campaign. The PSAs are designed to inform consumers of the risks associated with flushing non-flushable wipes, including higher costs from plumbing problems, utility rate hikes, environmental harm, and threats to home health.

The above press release is written as satire by the Responsible Flushing Alliance in the perspective of Clog Monster. See their official press release about Flush Smart Day here. For more information about Clog Monster, follow him on Twitter @ClogMonster. Or for information on the Responsible Flushing Alliance, visit their website www.flushsmart.org or follow them @FlushSmart on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

