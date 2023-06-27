Responsible Flushing Alliances’ 2nd Annual Flush Smart Day; Clog Monster Infiltrates Hollywood Classics & 2023 Summer Blockbusters

Campaign Reminds Everyone to Look for “Do Not Flush” Label to Protect Home Plumbing & Public Sewer Systems from Fatbergs, Costly Repairs

WHAT / WHEN: Flush Smart Day, July 1, 2023

WHO: Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is celebrating its second annual Flush Smart Day with its own summer blockbuster series featuring the Clog Monster…a representation of all items not meant to be flushed, especially non-flushable wipes.

Leveraging iconic Hollywood films, RFA balances education with humor to encourage everyone to look for the “Do Not Flush” symbol that is prominently displayed on non-flushable wipes. The multimedia campaign inserts the Clog Monster into a series of iconic movie posters and his own movie trailer-style PSA.

WHY:

RFA is celebrating Flush Smart Day to educate consumers about the importance of checking for the “Do Not Flush” symbol found on packaging to avoid flushing non-flushable wipes (baby wipes, cleaning wipes, etc.)

found on packaging to avoid flushing non-flushable wipes (baby wipes, cleaning wipes, etc.) Our data shows roughly 60% of Californians reported flushing something they knew was non-flushable in the past year.

reported flushing something they knew was non-flushable in the past year. Flushing non-flushable products can damage pipes by clumping with fats, oils, and grease (FOG) to create fatbergs. It is estimated that inappropriately flushed wipes cost California $47 million in repairs and cleanup.

in repairs and cleanup. More than 90% of wipes sold in the U.S. are non-flushable making it important to always look for disposal instructions. If you see the “Do Not Flush” symbol, that wipe always goes in the trash and never the toilet.

making it important to always look for disposal instructions. If you see the “Do Not Flush” symbol, that wipe always goes in the trash and never the toilet. Non-flushable wipes are made with long, often synthetic (plastic) fibers that are not engineered to breakdown in water.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: Lara Wyss, president, Responsible Flushing Alliance

MEDIA ASSETS:

Clog Monster PSA movie poster : CM RFA_Movie_Posters_ClogMonster.jpg

: CM RFA_Movie_Posters_ClogMonster.jpg Clog Monster teaser PSA movie trailer : https://youtu.be/tJq2kXT62TA

: https://youtu.be/tJq2kXT62TA FlushSmart survey infographic – https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/survey-results_EN.pdf

– https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/survey-results_EN.pdf FlushSmart survey – video: https://youtu.be/WvWKVCAs4D4

BACKGROUND: In 2022, California Assemblymember Richard Bloom issued a resolution to recognize July 1st as Flush Smart Day, which coincided with the enactment of the Wet Wipes Proper Labelling Law, which requires non-flushable wipes, including baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and makeup removal wipes to be marked with the “Do Not Flush” symbol.

The Responsible Flushing Alliance is an independent, nonprofit trade association committed to educating consumers about responsible and smart flushing habits to help reduce damage to our nation’s sewage systems.

