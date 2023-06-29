Responsible Flushing Alliance Spoofs Hollywood with Clog Monster Themed Public Service Campaign for Second Annual Flush Smart Day

Clog Monster Infiltrates Summer Blockbusters with Message to Look for “Do Not Flush” Label on Wipes Packaging to Help Protect from Fatbergs & Costly Repairs









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoNotFlush–This Saturday, July 1, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) will celebrate the second annual Flush Smart Day by launching a new movie-themed public service campaign aimed at reducing the amount of non-flushable wipes that go down the drain each year.

As part of the celebration, RFA will unveil a new public service campaign via a movie trailer inspired PSA, featuring RFA’s “Clog Monster,” a fictional character that brings to light the gross reality of clogs and fatbergs and underscoring the importance of checking for the “Do Not Flush” symbol.

“We wanted to leverage iconic, cultural moments such as classic and current blockbuster movies to create a memorable educational campaign,” said RFA President Lara Wyss. “We wanted to take a humorous approach to talk about an important, yet potentially awkward, topic related to proper flushing habits.”

The movie trailer coincides with a series of educational materials RFA has created, aimed at educating consumers about what not to flush, including satirical movie posters starring Clog Monster, PSA graphics to point out where to find the “Do Not Flush” symbol on non-flushable wipes packaging, and more. RFA member companies and local wastewater and sanitation districts are also helping to spread the message to engage more consumers.

Why Flush Smart Day

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Wet Wipes Proper Labeling law (AB 818) requiring non-flushable wipes to prominently display the “Do Not Flush” symbol on the front of baby wipes, cleaning wipes, makeup removal wipes, and others not intended for flushing but used in a bathroom setting.

Here are some key facts on the importance of proper disposal:

An RFA consumer survey of adults in California showed roughly 60% reported flushing something they knew was non-flushable in the past year. And about 25% of those surveyed falsely believe baby wipes are flushable.

reported flushing something they knew was non-flushable in the past year. And about of those surveyed falsely believe baby wipes are flushable. Flushing non-flushable products can damage pipes by clumping with fats, oils, and grease (FOG) to create fatbergs. It is estimated that inappropriately flushed wipes cost California $47 million in repairs and cleanup.

in repairs and cleanup. The total U.S. estimated cost to clean water utilities for cleanup and repairs due to inappropriately flushed wipes is $440 million.

due to inappropriately flushed wipes More than 90% of wipes sold in the U.S. are non-flushable making it important to always look for disposal instructions. If you see the “Do Not Flush” symbol on wipes packaging, the wipe always goes in the trash and never the toilet.

making it important to always look for disposal instructions. If you see the “Do Not Flush” symbol on wipes packaging, the wipe always goes in the trash and never the toilet. Non-flushable wipes are made with long, often synthetic (plastic) fibers that are not engineered to break down in water.

“Flush Smart Day is still a new observance, but we’re already seeing momentum from the wipes industry and wastewater community that have joined us to amplify the importance of responsible flushing habits,” said Wyss. “While we’ve made progress on educating consumers, our new multi-media campaign is a fun way to engage folks in our mission to protect homes and wastewater infrastructure from clog-related damage. One simple action of looking for the ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol can save people money by avoiding plumbing disasters as well as protect our communities from sewage leaks and spills.”

For more information about the Responsible Flushing Alliance and its #FlushSmart campaign, visit its website www.flushsmart.org or follow them @FlushSmart on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA’s goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation’s sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members

3M, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, Biom, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Cotton Incorporated, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, EcoLabs, Eleeo Wipes, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Guy & O’Neill, H20 Global News, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes

Contacts

Lara Wyss – lara@flushsmart.org