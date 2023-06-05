Rent. Launches Integrated Tour Scheduling, Radically Simplifying The Renter Journey

RentMarketplace. Empowers Renters to Easily Schedule and Confirm Tours Directly from Listings

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi- and single-family rental industries, today announced another transformative addition to its RentMarketplace. listings product. The Tour Calendar feature debuts today across four major listings sites within the Rent. network: Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Redfin.com. This new feature allows prospective renters to schedule and automatically confirm tours at their convenience, based on predetermined tour availability as set by the property team. This means they no longer have to worry about coordinating with busy leasing teams.





Finding the perfect place can be a challenge, but RentMarketplace. is here to make the process easy and convenient for both renters and its property management clients. According to extensive data collected by Rent., almost 90% of renters prefer to tour a community before signing a lease. With the Tour Calendar feature, prospective renters can easily schedule tours at a time that suits their busy lifestyle.

This represents the third major upgrade to the RentMarketplace. network in two months, following the recent launch of Google Aerial View on listings and the announcement of a strategic agreement with Realtor.com® in April, vastly increasing the reach and potential exposure of Rent. listings to 350M+ monthly website visits.

“Tours are a critical driver of securing leases and some Rent. clients with tour capabilities see up to 5x more high-quality leads than clients without tour capabilities,” said Rent. CEO Jon Ziglar. “Our new Tour Calendar solution provides properties, regardless of size, the ability to seamlessly capture qualified leads and improve conversion.”

The Tour Calendar feature greatly benefits property management teams, who are frequently overburdened with the critical tasks of day-to-day operations. The Tour Calendar seamlessly connects a live calendar of tour availability to a property’s listing and the leasing teams’ email, facilitating better communication and vastly improving the renter experience, all from a single dashboard. This means that leasing teams can spend more time on strategic priorities and avoid unnecessary administrative back-and-forth on rental inquiries.

“At Rent. our focus is not only on generating quality leads for our clients. The end goal has to be leases. And, as such, every new enhancement to our listing products is optimized for lead-to-lease conversion,” said Nishant Phadnis, Chief Product Officer at Rent. “Making the tour booking process straightforward is crucial to getting leases signed, and it could also bring a boost to your reputation. New residents love to share in reviews how effortless renting was for them.”

The Tour Calendar feature is now available exclusively for all current and new RentMarketplace. packages at no additional cost. RentMarketplace. is also compatible with leading tour calendar platforms, including AnyoneHome, Entrata, Funnel, MaxLeases, Knock, and Rently.

The RentMarketplace. Tour Calendar will be showcased at the Rent. booth during the NAA Apartmentalize conference, taking place in Atlanta, June 7-9, 2023, where clients and prospects can activate the Tour Calendar real-time and explore its features.

RentMarketplace Tour Calendar is the latest feature to enhance the listing experience and offer renters easy ways to discover and experience a listed property. It joins features such as Google Aerial View, Places Nearby, Walk Score®, Transit Score® and Profile Sync with Google Business Profile. 2023 has been a year of frequent innovation on the Rent. platform. The company also recently launched the multifamily industry’s only automated solution for TikTok advertising and is the first and only rental marketplace network to provide access to two of the country’s largest real estate sites, Redfin.com and Realtor.com.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Through the Rent. network of websites, mobile apps and partnerships, Rent. clients can reach over 350 million site visits per month. In addition, Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chatbots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews, as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

