Rent Group announces Chris Huff as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent Group Inc., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions for the multi- and single-family housing industries and operator of Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, today announced that Chris Huff has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Chris will helm engineering and development efforts to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that simplify the experience of connecting people and properties. He brings more than two decades of building consumer-focused mobile experiences and leading digital transformations.









“Chris is an exceptional leader with an amazing blend of technical expertise, innovation and culture building. He will be a critical catalyst for our continued success and will drive innovative solutions for Rent,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Rent. “His experience with large-scale mobile app development, machine learning and mobile technologies makes him the ideal technology leader for Rent.”

Prior to joining Rent, Huff was CTO at ParkMobile, where he was responsible for both the product and technology teams, guiding the development of the most successful parking app in North America. Prior to that, his extensive career included Head of Engineering for Watson Marketing (IBM), Vice President of Mobile and Consumer App Development at The Weather Channel and senior IT leadership roles at The Home Depot. Chris holds an MBA from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia.

“I’m thrilled to join the Rent team and continue to build on the incredible momentum the organization has created in the last 18 months,” Huff said. “I look forward to working with the team to build new solutions and experiences that continue to accelerate growth and deliver on best-in-class experiences for our clients, as well as the renters who visit our sites daily.”

Rent is a comprehensive technology platform focused on addressing the needs of modern multifamily marketing teams. RentMarketplace Tour Calendar is the latest feature to enhance the listing experience and offer rich insights into a listed property, joining features such as Google Aerial View, Places Nearby, Walk Score®, Transit Score® and Profile Sync with Google Business Profile. Rent also recently launched the multifamily industry’s only automated solution for TikTok advertising and is the first and only rental marketplace network to provide access to two of the country’s largest real estate sites, Redfin.com and Realtor.com.

