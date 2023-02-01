Rent. announces Property Sites, its integrated turnkey website solution for the multifamily industry, is now available for purchase.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi-and single-family rentals industry, announced the official nationwide launch of Property Sites, an integrated, turnkey solution which automates the creation of fully-functional websites for multifamily marketers. Property Sites, an extension of the existing RentMarketplace. family of solutions, has completed a highly successful pilot which has been running since late 2022.





Rent’s Property Sites utilizes data and content from RentMarketplace. listings to automate the development of beautiful and effective websites in a matter of minutes, while still supporting attractive design options. This ensures properties can infuse their unique brand identity into their site. Property Sites can be quickly activated for existing customers of RentMarketplace., but is also available to any multifamily marketer, property management company or property owner, whether they currently advertise on the Rent. network or not.

“A property’s website acts as a canvas for brand storytelling and is an increasingly important part of multifamily marketing” shared Kathy Neumann, CMO of Rent. “However, websites can be cumbersome and expensive to maintain, particularly for property management companies with dozens of communities or more. Our Property Websites solution directly addresses this marketing challenge and the feedback from our pilot has been phenomenal.”

In pilot since October 2022, Property Sites has proven to be an easy-to-setup and easy-to-maintain website solution and highly effective in converting qualified traffic into leads. Furthermore, when combined with other Rent. marketing solutions, Property Sites supercharges a property’s overall marketing results.

“This latest addition to the Rent. suite of marketing solutions further solidifies our position amongst the most comprehensive marketing technology platforms in the multifamily industry.” said Jon Ziglar, Rent’s CEO. “We hear from owners and PMCs across the industry that key elements of their online presence are siloed. They face the challenge of juggling multiple vendors and tech stacks to execute on different aspects of their marketing strategy. This often requires significant operational overhead from staff and leads to missed opportunities for cross-channel optimization and attribution. Property Sites is fully integrated with other Rent. products such as RentMarketplace., RentSearch. and RentSocial. and so offers our clients the opportunity to consolidate their marketing efforts around the single hub of a modern, effective website.”

Property Sites provides a home for traffic driven directly through search, social and other online channels and is a natural recurring digital touchpoint for renters as they research, engage, consider, and decide upon their new home.

Further, Rent. clients can access reporting on their website through the RentHQ reporting experience. Metrics are available at both the individual Property Level, and overall portfolio level. Priced competitively, Property Sites represents one of the most cost-effective and efficient website solutions in the industry.

This announcement marks the next step on the Rent. roadmap of innovation and follows numerous recent product launches and enhancements including automated TikTok advertising, the integration of Google Business Profile management into the RentMarketplace., and improvements to the RentRep. reputation management solution and more.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Through the Rent. network of websites and mobile apps, Rent. clients reach over 50 million unique visitors every month. In addition, Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chat bots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

