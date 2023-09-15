Relo Metrics Raises the Standard for Sponsorship Measurement and Valuation with New Advisory Board

Experienced industry leaders to help elevate that company’s visibility and guide strategic direction in broadcast, media, sports, and entertainment industries

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relo Metrics (formerly GumGum Sports), the leading AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform for real-time data decisions, is setting a new standard for brand valuation and measurement with the formation of its first Advisory Board. The charter members of the Advisory Board—Samuel Rueff, Jamie West and Dana Venino—are all recognized industry leaders with deep expertise in the broadcast, digital media, sports, entertainment, and consumer brand sectors.





The team’s primary focus is providing Relo Metrics with business insights and market guidance across the brand, agency, broadcasting, and industry organizational landscapes in Europe and the U.S., developing new strategic partnerships and commercial relationships, and identifying partnership opportunities for expanding the sports marketing ecosystems for rights holders, media rights holders, and brands.

Each board member brings diverse career backgrounds and relationships to their new roles. They are beginning their collaboration with Relo Metrics during a time of rapid company growth propelled by increasing worldwide demands for data and measurement, leading to limitless potential for sponsorship opportunities.

“We are entering a new era of global and multi-device viewing of sports while broadcast sports rights shift to digital, giving brands massive opportunities to engage with fans, and the collective expertise that Sam, Jamie, and Dana each bring to our new Board will be invaluable in guiding our company forward,” said Jay Prasad, CEO, Relo Metrics. “They will play significant roles in solidifying partnership efforts around our goal to create a currency for sports marketing. Their insights and experiences will most certainly provide a pathway for defining the next generation of tools for brands to succeed, which ultimately will fuel company growth, and we welcome them to the Relo Metrics family.”

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com.

