Relo Metrics Expands Broadcast Measurement Internationally, Pioneering Omnichannel Sports Sponsorship Data in a Single Platform, Garnering Up to 80% of Additional Value in Sponsorship Deals

Launch of Global Broadcast Measurement Will Offer Unparalleled Real-Time Sponsorship Insights, Adding Coverage in 39 Countries

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relo Metrics (formerly GumGum Sports), the leading AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform for real-time data decisions, today announced its strategic expansion of broadcast viewership and valuation data into Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Relo Metrics will provide complete omnichannel sponsorship valuation, covering broadcast, and social, in a single platform view across a variety of international markets to ensure clients see the full scope of the value their partnerships bring. This comes as the continued growth and popularity of football, women’s sports, basketball, Formula 1, tennis, cricket, rugby and cycling across the globe attracts more fans, viewers and customers.









Relo Metrics has already been providing the European market with sponsorship valuation data across social media for years. This expanded offering now allows the company to become one of the only omnichannel providers of sponsorship valuation data globally. By offering a consistent, single-provider solution that includes data and software, Relo Metrics ensures data uniformity and accuracy across different markets. This expanded approach is not limited to major sports; it extends to emerging and women’s sports, enhancing revenue growth and market understanding.

International markets covered include:

European markets: Austria, Belgium (National), Belgium (North), Belgium (South), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (French), Switzerland (German), Switzerland (Italian), Switzerland (National), Turkey and United Kingdom

Other markets: United States, Australia (Regional), Canada (English), Canada (National), Canada (Quebec), India, Indonesia (FTA channels), Israel, Japan (Kansai), Japan (Kanto), Japan (Nagoya), New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand (FTA channels) and Vietnam

Expanding coverage to layer in broadcast with social media measurement is a monumental move for Relo Metrics. Based on research pulled from the Relo Census dataset, from Sep 2022 to Oct 2023, in total for all US major leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, WNBA), there was $9.9B in Sponsor Media Value (SMV) generated from broadcast, as compared to $1.2B from social. Meaning broadcast represents a huge majority (up to approximately 80%) of the sponsor media value that will now be measured in a single platform view.

Established as a market leader in sports analytics, Relo Metrics offers comprehensive, near-real-time data on sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms. The company’s innovative approach has empowered brands, teams, and leagues to optimize their sponsorship investments efficiently. With the recent launch of Relo Census, the company is now extending this innovative approach worldwide, beginning with an ambitious rollout in EMEA and eventually reaching over 100 markets.

“The expansion of Relo Metrics and the introduction of international broadcast measurement, combined with our existing social media business, represent a paradigm shift in how sports sponsorship is analyzed and valued, and the business processes enabled by software and scaled data will create efficiencies for buyers and sellers of sports sponsorship,” commented Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. “This move not only positions Relo Metrics as a leader in sports analytics but also paves the way for a more dynamic, responsive approach to sports marketing in EMEA and globally.”

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media and streaming platforms, and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com.

